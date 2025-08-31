Injustice 3 leaks hint at development progress and possible release window

The DC fighting game series Injustice may finally return with a third entry. Over the past few weeks, fresh comments from voice actors have stirred new excitement among fans. George Newbern, who plays Superman in Injustice 2, reportedly told a fan that he is “currently working on Injustice 3.” That same weekend, Phil LaMarr, the voice of Green Lantern, allegedly made a similar statement during a fan interaction. Both moments spread quickly online and added momentum to years of speculation.

Evidence pointing to Injustice 3

What makes these comments different from simple rumors about Injustice 3 is the source. A fan shared their interaction with the voice actor George Newbern in one of their tweets.

“Yesterday, I finally met my favorite voice for Superman! @georgenewbern! I was telling him he’s definitive as the voice for me and how much I loved the game MultiVersus. In response to my MultiVersus comment, he told me he’s currently working on Injustice 3! #Superman.”

The fan later posted the exchange online, supported by photos, and the news spread quickly. This is not a traditional leak. If Newbern confirmed his work during a public interaction, fans have every right to share it. However, the fan has since retracted their claim, deleting their old tweet and also clarifying in a follow-up tweet that he was making a guess based on what he said -

Shortly after, another fan named DannySoul0 posted about a meeting with Phil LaMarr, who voiced Green Lantern John Stewart in Injustice 2. LaMarr allegedly signed their SteelBook copy of the game and stated that they’re doing Injustice 3.

Like Newbern, LaMarr has also voiced Aquaman in the franchise, so his return in some form seems likely. Although both reports are second-hand, they come from recognizable actors directly tied to the games, which adds weight to the claims.

Another factor to consider is the development timeline. For years, NetherRealm alternated between Mortal Kombat and Injustice games every two years. Injustice 2 launched in 2017, followed by Mortal Kombat 11 in 2019.

By that assumption, Injustice 3 should have arrived in 2021. Instead, NetherRealm broke the cycle and delayed its next project, releasing Mortal Kombat 1 in 2023. This shake-up made many doubt if Injustice 3 was even happening. Now, with voice actors involved, it appears development is well underway.

Voice acting is a late step in game development. Scripts must be finished, character models set, and story direction finalized before actors record lines. That timing suggests Injustice 3 is not just in early planning but deep into production, possibly even nearing the later stages.

Studio head Ed Boon previously hinted that a major project had been in progress since the early 2020s, which matches this timeline. If so, a 2026 release window feels more likely than not, although 2027 remains possible.

What can fans expect?

The bigger question is what kind of story Injustice 3 will tell. The first two games were built on a dark premise where Superman became a tyrant, and Batman led a resistance.

Some fans wonder if the new game will stick to this grim storyline or shift closer to the tone of James Gunn’s new DCU. That might mean introducing heroes like Mr. Terrific, Guy Gardner, or even Krypto, who are part of the film universe but have not yet appeared in the games. Whether the story moves forward in the same universe or resets to match the DCU, fans expect Batman and Superman to remain central.

NetherRealm’s recent experience also plays a role. Mortal Kombat 1 sold 6.2 million copies, a solid number but lower than past entries. The studio may feel pressure to make Injustice 3 a stronger success. Expanding the roster with popular new DCU characters could be one way to achieve that.

For now, the evidence suggests that Injustice 3 is real and in production.