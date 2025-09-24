"I'm not in that dark place, but it's still there": Robert Jr. opens up about his sobriety journey on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Mary Cosby was recently seen having a conversation with Son Robert Cosby Jr. Earlier on an episode of the new season, which aired on Sept. 23, Mary credited her husband for being instrumental in helping her navigate their son's journey of recovery.

Earlier, viewers saw Mary drop her son off at a 30-day rehab programme as she revealed that Robert wanted to go, as it was evident in the way he was opening up to her, and Mary called it "a cry [for] help".

Robert Cosby Jr. recently talked about his “scary difficulties “ that he has been facing after he had completed his 30-day rehab program.

Robert Jr. made an honest confession about his journey post-rehab as he said to his mother,

“I’m not in that dark place, but it’s still there”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Mary Cosby’s son makes an honest confession

As Mary Cosby’s son seems to be going through his journey of sobriety, he recently had a heartfelt conversation about it with his mother. Robert Jr. says:

"I just didn't expect it to be like this. ... You have to change who you are as a person. Like, you're so used to doing something you do every day and it’s a ritual. And then, you just come back home to where you used to do that ritual and you're not doing it anymore." "I'm still beating myself up 'cause I'm still, you know… I'm not completely off and perfect,"

In the confessional video, Mary admitted that, like his whole life, she has always been that "helicopter mom", while further saying,

"I feel like that drove him to be, like, not wanting to let me down, so not telling me the truth. And I felt like it's actually changed me to back off and let him see that I trust that he's going to make the right decision."

Mary Cosby has an interesting response to her son’s confession

Mary Cosby encouraged her son and asked him to walk out of the darkness and advised him to "retrain" his mindset.

While Mary did not want Robert Je to feel isolated, she still made him feel seen and heard and supported his decision to cut off anybody who might affect his path of recovery.

“I also want you to understand why it's necessary to isolate yourself from the people that you bonded with over drugs," she elaborated. "Sometimes, you're trying to go up a step or your life is elevating, and the people that are with you are not. They're pulling you down."

Mary consoled her son by telling him that every day is not going to be easy and he needs to take life day by day, even if it means falling and getting up again.

As she concluded her honest conversation with her son, she said,

"You can't save anybody that doesn't wanna be saved. You can only save yourself, you know?"

Viewers can stream The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Peacock. Stay tuned for more updates.