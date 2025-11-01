"I went down so many rabbit holes": 'Born Mechanic' star Ant Anstead shares recovery updates after 'freak footy' mishap

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: Ant Anstead attends the Automotive Shorts screening on October 18, 2024 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Newport Beach Film Festival)

Ant Anstead has revealed that October 2025 was not kind to him. In an Instagram post shared on November 1, 2025, the Born Mechanic host recounted all the misfortunes he suffered in the just-concluded month.



Anstead revealed that he was involved in a “freak footy accident” that resulted in a detached pectoral muscle, torn labrum, and torn rotator rotator cuff.

On Instagram, he posted a photo of himself in a sling with his leg propped on a table and detailed his October 2025 experience in the caption.



The father of three stated that three of his friends were diagnosed with terrible conditions, and to make matters worse, he suffered a freak accident that resulted in him undergoing surgery:







"October can officially go away! Three close and beloved friends received a terrible diagnosis! It kick-started me to look closer at my health, and I went down many rabbit holes.... Diet, peptides, body scans, vitamins, etc.

Then WHAMMO!! A freak footy accident, and I detached my pectoral muscle and tore my rotator cuff and labrum!"





“I am going back down the health rabbit hole”: Ant Anstead reveals in an Instagram post





The 46-year-old British television presenter said he was in the “health rabbit hole” before sustaining the injury. He added that he was done with surgeries and planned to use his resting period to plan ways to lead a healthier lifestyle, as he was of the age where he needed to do so.

He asked for advice from netizens on some healthy lifestyle tips:





"Surgery now complete and I am forced to rest (which I don't do well)....! So I'm taking it as a sign! And I am going back down the health rabbit hole as I'm in the age group where I need to take this stuff more seriously! And be Healthier and kinder to my body. Any and all advice greatly appreciated."

Antstead recently commended his ex-wife, Christina Haack, for working well to co-parent their son Hudson. He posted on Instagram:



"Teacher conference week… Hudzo is thriving! I’m gonna give us a pat on the back!” he wrote on Instagram on Oct. 11. “We doing a great job with this little chap! Nice work, mum x.”

