I was disappointed when Ridge dumped Brooke for Taylor - but The Bold and the Beautiful made it even worse with his latest breakup twist

Brooke, Ridge and Taylor of The Bold and the Beautiful

Winds of romance have taken a turn again on The Bold and the Beautiful as Ridge dumped his fiancée and rushed into a marriage in a matter of hours. Moreover, he pledged commitment and love to his current bride once again, repeating his history of yo-yoing between his two women.

As a longtime viewer of The Bold and the Beautiful the recent love triangle brought in the feeling of déjà vu. As most fans know, Ridge has had a history of running between Taylor and Brooke periodically for years.

As such, I was shocked to find him turning to Taylor over Brooke’s stand during the coup. Although Taylor’s return to the soap’s plot meant a love triangle again, I expected Brooke’s love to win.

Moreover, Nick’s return pushed up the stakes of the romantic tug-of-war. Expectedly, Brooke’s drowning accident managed to bring the eternal couple together. However, I was disappointed with the way Ridge shrugged Taylor unceremoniously and hurriedly wed Brooke in his office. This time, Taylor’s predicament on the long-running CBS soap was more heartbreaking.

The Bold and the Beautiful: A look at Ridge’s recent actions

Ridge accepted Taylor’s marriage proposal on June 25, 2025, and the two got engaged. An eavesdropping Nick informed Brooke, who reacted to this nail in her romantic coffin. While Nick took this opportunity to tag along with Brooke, the latter continued to implore Ridge to get back with her.

Next, The Bold and the Beautiful viewers saw Brooke falling into the sea from Nick’s boat and Ridge pulling her out before resuscitating her. Expectedly, Brooke and Ridge kissed as the latter realized the panic of losing “his Logan”. Back home, while declaring his love for Brooke, Ridge found it difficult to break up with the excited Taylor.

However, on September 5, 2025, Ridge finally stated the obvious to his devastated fiancée, who refused to let him go back to Brooke. Yet, this time around, Ridge was firm in rejecting Taylor. Not only did he break Taylor’s heart, but he also joyfully proposed to wed Brooke in his office right away.

As such, Carter officiated their impromptu office room wedding on September 11, 2025, and declared them husband and wife. This will likely set Thomas on the path of furious retaliation.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Why was the Ridge-Brooke reunion disappointing?

As fans have seen over the years, Ridge has been alternating between Brooke and Taylor for decades. With the slightest trigger, he drops his “destiny” to run back to his other former wife. Fans were hoping that this time, the situation might change for all three on The Bold and the Beautiful.

To start with, Brooke may have taken Ridge’s rejection, his insults aimed at Hope and Nick’s emphasis on her deserving better to heart. She might have dropped Ridge from her agenda and showed more self-esteem.

On the other hand, when both women bickered over him, Ridge may have taken a third route to stay away from them for once. He could have realized his actions fall in a pattern and that needs to change.

As for the world-renowned psychiatrist, Dr. Taylor Hayes, her broken-heart syndrome for the inconsistent Ridge makes the storyline repetitive and predictable. Viewers hoped that instead of refusing to let Ridge go back to Brooke and pining for her broken engagement, she would take her self-worth seriously.

Other engaging story arcs on The Bold and the Beautiful

Meanwhile, Hope finds herself in a similar situation as Ridge's. While being engaged to Carter, she is getting emotionally pulled towards her former husband, Liam.

At the same time, Daphne is eyeing Carter as a romantic interest while Ivy confessed to loving Liam. So far, the tug between Carter and Liam is equally strong. Whether Hope decides to get back with her former spouse remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Will has managed to unearth his secret admirer-rapist. Finding Luna alive has been a big jolt for the younger Spencer scion since he knows how sinister Luna can be.

Moreover, he fears she can jeopardize his future with Electra. Meanwhile, Luna will likely seek refuge in Remy’s place, shocking the latter. This turn of events will scare Li and Shiela, who will worry about Luna exposing herself.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to witness the shocking events in the upcoming episodes while Thomas responds to his father’s wedding with Brooke.