"I think that I failed myself" - Big Brother alum Rachel Reilly on being unable to survive the twist

Rachel Reilly ( Image via Instagram /@rachelereillyvillegas)

In an unexpected twist of events, Rachel Reilly is out of the Big Brother house! In Big Brother season 27, Rachel Reilly garnered huge attention after her surprise entry in the house. What makes her exit controversial is that Reilly was never nominated and never voted out. Rachel Reilly had to exit due to the White Locust twist.

The former winner failed to complete the puzzle in the given allotted time limit and went on to become the first member of this season’s jury.

Although Rachel Reilly had to bid farewell to the game, the television star reflected on her elimination, other players, and how it was to come back to the house after so long and to have new housemates.

In an exclusive interview in John Powell’s Reality Roundup, Rachel Reilly reflected on her exit. The former Big Brother winner said,

“I think that I failed myself."

Rachel Reilly opens up about her elimination

Reilly added:



"Unfortunately, I think I wasn’t able to complete the “Hamster Wheel of Death” as I call it. (laughs) So, I don’t think necessarily that my social game failed me but I do think if I would have approached Ava that evening in a different way she may have picked me. I don’t think it helped that Keanu was literally standing in my way of the door when I was trying to talk to her.”

“I felt like he was just always in my way of the game and Ava doesn’t like how we fought so I think that that had a lot to do with it. At the end of the day, I had three and a half minutes to complete this hamster wheel that took everyone else less time. I think at the end I just failed myself. I wish it wasn’t true but unfortunately, I wasn’t able to complete it.”

Rachel Reilly calls Keanu “a great competitor“

The former Big Brother alum recently sat down for an interview on John Powell’s Reality Roundup. When asked about who progressed most as a player, Rachel Reilly responded with an interesting name.

"I truly feel like, as a player, that Keanu has really grown in his social game and his strategic game. Obviously, he’s a great competitor so I do respect him. I think that just socially we’ve seen Ashley grow from being a target weeks one and two to really being able to make friends and have a great social game throughout the season. I just wish that she was a little more competitive and was able to step up her competitive game”.

“These Big Brother competitions, they’re not what they used to be, so I think that they’re hard and when you’re competing against a player like Keanu who wins everything it’s hard to be able to stand out in a competition. I really think that Ashley has been able to evolve socially as a player and navigate that. I really enjoyed working with her this season and I truly hope to see her stay in this game and to see her in those final three spots and see if she can, like, pull it out."

Episodes of Big Brother season 27 air Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays exclusively on CBS. Viewers can later stream Live Feeds on Paramount+. Stay tuned for more updates.