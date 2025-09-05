"I think she's drawn to him" - Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves comments on Morgan's connection with Vince

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves (Image via Getty)

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves has finally reacted to Vince and Morgan’s growing chemistry, sharing her opinion on their connection.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on September 5, 2025, when Julie was asked to share her thoughts on Morgan and Vince’s “extended hug” and “caressing of various body parts,” she said:

“I think we have to coin a new term now… hugmance? I know if I were Vince’s girlfriend, I wouldn’t be happy with him. But doesn’t it seem fitting that Vince would allow these long hugs? He goes with any flow in the house, and he goes along to get along.”

She then spoke about Morgan’s feelings for Vince, saying:

“I feel it’s really on Morgan, who is initiating the hugs and lingering and doing the caressing. I think she is drawn to him on an emotional level and cannot imagine living in the house without him.”

In the September 4, 2025, episode of Big Brother season 27, Vince earned safety by winning the BB Block Buster.

Morgan congratulated him by giving him a hug, which sparked a conversation among netizens. Additionally, the late-night feeds caught Vince allegedly kissing Morgan on the cheeks after lights out.

Such gestures, and more, made the pair a topic of discussion among fans of the show.

Big Brother star Julie Chen Moonves breaks her silence on Ashley and Keanu’s feud, Mickey’s elimination, and more

Ashley had a heated confrontation with Keanu during the Veto ceremony, when she criticized him for naming her as the replacement nominee.

She called him a “liar” and looked down on his gameplay, without letting Keanu defend himself.

When asked about Ashley’s feud with the male Big Brother contestant, Julie said that it was “very uncalled for.” She felt that Ashley’s attitude was “mean” and “immature.”

Julie went on to call Ashley and Rachel “mean girls” for the way they targeted Keanu during the Veto ceremony.

“They accused him of yelling at them when he wasn’t… it was them yelling at him,” she added.

Julie believed it was Ashley’s strategy to make him feel alone and cornered rather than an emotional reaction to being nominated.

However, she was pleased that it did not make “a dent” in Keanu’s confidence, who brushed off Ashley’s comments effortlessly.

The Big Brother host then addressed Vince and Morgan’s connection, saying she would not be happy if she were Vince’s girlfriend.

However, she held Morgan accountable for the situation more than Vince.

As for the 6-1 vote in favor of Mickey’s eviction and Mickey’s reaction to her elimination, Julie said:

“I think things took a wrong turn once she became HOH [Head of Household]. The power made it hard for her to see things clearly.”

According to Julie, Mickey’s decision to nominate Jimmy and orchestrate his elimination was a “bad move,” which hampered her own position in the house.

The Big Brother host noted that Mickey had become “too confident” with her spot in the game and was unable to realize what others thought about her.

Lastly, Julie spoke about the Mastermind’s plans, saying she was worried about the houseguests.

She teased that the Mastermind’s plans would take the competition to a new level, resulting in something that no one had seen before.

As for the White Locust, Julie said that it was more like a “roach motel” where guests would check in, but not everyone would check out.

Stay tuned for more updates.