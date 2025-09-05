I firmly believe Thomas’ return will complicate several love lives on The Bold and the Beautiful in ways nobody saw coming

Brooke, Ridge, Thomas, Liam and Hope on The Bold and the Beautiful

The prodigal Forrester son is back home on The Bold and the Beautiful focusing on his parents’ lives over his own. Tuesday, September 2, 2025, found Thomas back in LA and arriving at the Forrester head office. However, this time around his return will likely affect many romances including his parents’ love triangle with Brooke.

Thomas had been gone from The Bold and the Beautiful plot for about a year. After Hope rejected his repeated marriage proposals, he left town with Douglas only to return to announce his engagement. Summer of 2024 found him in town again with his son and Paris, his fiancée. He surprised Hope with his news and promptly left for France again.

However, he has returned alone in September 2025 to attend his parents’ upcoming wedding on the long-running CBS daily soap. While his own engagement has ended in a breakup, he is looking for happiness in his parents’ lives.

As a longtime viewer, I have seen Thomas’s past run jeopardize lives. He has interfered in the equation between Ridge and Brooke in the past and is likely to do so again. Moreover, I expect his presence to affect Hope’s life in the coming days of his stay.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Thomas’s role in his parents’ upcoming decisions

As September 2, 2025, showed, Thomas jumped at his father after finding him in a close embrace with Brooke. Since he had prior access to the video clip of Ridge rescuing Brooke in Italy and kissing her, Thomas cornered his father. He demanded that Ridge keep his promise to Taylor.

Meanwhile, Ridge felt torn for his love towards Brooke and his promise of marriage to his fiancée. To add to his pressure, on one hand, Eric badgered him with taking Brooke’s side, while on the other, Taylor pushed him to set a wedding date. As such, The Bold and the Beautiful storyline may set Thomas in the centre of the decades-old love triangle.

While Ridge may want to gently break up with Taylor, Thomas’s demands may stop him from doing so. As a father, he cannot overlook Thomas’s mental state after his breakup with Paris and his need to seek happiness in his family. Ridge knows his son’s mental health may go over the edge if he walks away from his own wedding.

Whether Ridge relents to pressure and stands a martyr in the face of the claims of his son and daughter, remains to be seen.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Thomas is not engaged anymore

As mentioned before, Thomas informed his father about his broken engagement with Paris. He declared the reason to be the latter’s lies about Liam’s health. This may be about Dr. Grace Buckingham swindling Bill Spencer.

Paris likely kept the secret of her mother’s diagnosis of Liam’s brain cancer. As such, when the news was revealed, Thomas felt betrayed by his fiancée and dumped her. Soon, The Bold and the Beautiful fans may find him paying Liam a friendly visit. He may find Liam pining for Hope while the latter is engaged to Carter.

There is a possibility that Thomas may side with Liam and try to convince Hope to reunite with Beth’s father. He may also discover Daphne’s interest in Carter and push her to fight for attention in the attempt of breaking up Carter and Hope’s engagement. Whether he feels the old fascination for Hope in the coming months and joins the fight for her affections remains to be seen.

While Thomas’s return seems to shake up Brooke, Ridge and Taylor’s lives, whether he may extend his influence to Hope’s love life affecting her triangle with Liam and Carter is yet to be seen in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to catch Thomas’s upcoming actions and their effects in others’ lives.