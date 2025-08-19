I firmly believe the Days of Our Lives courtroom chaos is about to deliver the wildest reveal yet - who really shot EJ

In the recent episodes of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, the courtroom events are finally leading up to the final verdict, and revealing who actually shot EJ Dimera. As seen, the plot of the soap opera focuses on the suspect who shot EJ. During a hypnosis session, it was revealed that the person who shot EJ was a “she” thus striking out Johnny’s name.

However, in the preview for the upcoming episode, it was suggested that the jury will reveal their final verdict, and the person who shot EJ might also be revealed

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer’s personal opinion and may contain spoilers

The build-up to who actually shot EJ DiMera on Days of Our Lives has been next-level. We’re not just talking about one simple verdict; we’re gearing up for multiple bombshells.

There’s Stephanie, who’ll be more than a little mad, confronting her dad for digging into her boyfriend’s business. From what’s been teased, he’s been on Gabi’s payroll, tangled up in Tony’s latest scheme to snatch back control of DiMera from the shadows.

Meanwhile, Alex is pestering Xander about all those things he suspects are being kept under wraps. On the other hand, Tony was seen striking a deal with Gabi to take down Titan. If there’s ever been a time for alliances to shift and old feuds to reignite, it’s right now.

Further on the courtroom drama on Days of Our Lives, the real fireworks will begin with Belle’s fuming and venting out to her mother about EJ’s latest boundary-crossing. Johnny, meanwhile, is tossing mud right back, reminding his dad about the fallout from firing him and humiliating Chanel on the stand. In my view, when characters start sniping like this in public, you know bigger trouble is brewing just offstage.

The guy’s confided in Marlena, full of regret, wishing he hadn’t blown up so many lives. Then there’s this trippy hypnosis bit, where EJ suddenly recalls seeing a woman pull the trigger, but he can’t quite put a name to the face. At one point, he even wonders if it was Belle.

From my perspective, that alone is wild enough to make any longtime viewer sit up straighter.

And just when everything gets maxed out, bam, Kristen loses her cool in court. In my gut, I think that’s when the jury’s decision will drop, setting off a brand-new round of chaos nobody’s ready for.

Will Johnny get off the hook, or will they throw the book at him? That’s the question hanging over everything right now, and I’d put money on a verdict nobody expects.

Here’s where I really lean in, this whole courtroom drama isn’t just about guilty or not guilty. It’s the spark that’s about to set off new wars, renewed old grudges, and maybe, finally, give us the truth about who shot EJ.

Days of Our Lives fans, trust me, there’s not a chance this ends with everyone calmly heading home. Some secrets are about to go nuclear, and I have a feeling even the jury won’t know what hit them.

Catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.

