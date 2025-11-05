"I did feel bad about it" - Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 Player 432 on his and his twin, Player 431's elimination

Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 premiered on Netflix on November 4, 2025, releasing the first four episodes, revealing the intense games, shocking eliminations, and fresh alliances in the high-stakes game.

A total of 456 players entered the dorm, competing for the $4.56 million cash prize; however, more than half of them instantly got eliminated in the first two games.

Among the crowd, one pair of contestants specifically grabbed eyeballs for their strategic gameplay, brotherly bond, and emotional eliminations.

The twin brothers, Raul Gibson and Jacob Gibson, are identical twins who are Player 431 and Player 432 in the game eventually got voted off in episode 4 of Squid Game: The Challenge season 2.

Talking about their elimination, the twins spoke exclusively to Parade, opening up on their journey and decisions that led to their fallout. Jacob says that he felt bad after the game, thinking about the Count game where they played against each other:

I did feel bad about it. But it is what it is, and you’re just looking out for me, you know. It’s my twin, he’s got my back since we were born, and stuff. So I see why I did that. … But yeah, it did work. We got through.

Jacob and Raul didn't expect their eliminations, as they had prepared well for the Squid Game: The Challenge season 2

After their emotional exit from Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2, twin brothers Raul and Jacob opened up about their journey, the choices that defined their gameplay, and the unexpected twists that led to their elimination.

Both admitted that while their bold strategies made them stand out, those same decisions may have ultimately sealed their fate. Despite the heartbreak, the brothers said they left the game with no regrets, proud of how they played and how they supported each other through every challenge.

During the Count challenge, the twins raised their hands to volunteer to take the lead in the two teams divided. Raul explained that he was completely focused on helping both of them advance and didn’t think about how it might affect perceptions in others' minds as he shared:

"I just had another tactic thinking, OK, there was nothing else in my mind other than to get me and him through. I just got into the zone of like, ‘Right, I just got to get through. So let’s just put ourselves at the top.’ Even though we could have definitely, like, caught the ball, I think that definitely bit us in the butt later on with the vote."

Jacob later admitted he had some second thoughts, realizing that being further down the line might have been smarter. Still, he said he understood his brother’s reasoning and stood by the decision, after all, they had always protected each other since birth.

Their strong appearance, however, made them targets later in the game. When Raul was nominated for elimination against another contestant, Matthew, the twins quickly realized their earlier leadership in Count had caused resentment among the other players.

Raul reflected that had he positioned himself differently during the game, the vote might have gone another way, as he says:

Yeah, I think if the ball game had gone a different way, where I was more in the middle to the end catching, people wouldn’t have some animosity against me.

He later added:

But because of that, I was hearing chitter-chatter around the room that people weren’t happy about it. … Plus, I think the fact that we were strong players from the start, we’re twins. It’s a good opportunity for people to get a big threat out of the game.

Jacob agreed, admitting that, strategically, Matthew made the right move by eliminating his brother, even if it was difficult to watch, saying:

As soon as we heard his number go, I was thinking, ‘That’s the best, that’s the best decision [Matthew] could have made to get himself [farther] in the game.

Raul also agreed to it as smart gameplay, noting that it was a smart move by Player 098 (Mathew).

After Raul’s exit, Jacob’s luck ran out in the Mingle. He was forced into a difficult situation when another player, Austin, chose him to be handcuffed together after receiving a disadvantage in the previous round, as he describes:

"For me, I felt like I deserved a disadvantage because I was at the front of [Catch]. So I just thought, you know what, I’ll take it. It is what it is, you know. I did feel bad about the ball game."

He further added that being handcuffed could be advantageous for him because he and Austin had two different groups, adding:

And, you know, put them together for Mingle because he found out the game was Mingle before we actually went into Mingle and was actually quite smart. I see why he did it because two groups, two big groups, we can divide the numbers and stuff, play around the numbers. And yeah, go as we go.”

Lastly, Jacob described his elimination as a surreal feeling, as if he was watching a dream, because they had prepared well and had a number in mind already, recalling the moment:

So like seeing all the doors shut, and I was running around seeing what’s going on with Austin. It was pretty crazy, and it did feel like it wasn’t real, but it was. And I was just kind of sad. I was satisfied and upset at the same time because I’d been through a lot.

Squid Game: The Challenge, season 2, next four episodes, will be dropped by Netflix on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, with the finale scheduled to air on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates.