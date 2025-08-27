I absolutely love The Bold and The Beautiful’s sweeping romances—even if the women deserve stronger stories

A still from The Bold and The Beautiful (Images via Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful)

Fans and viewers of CBS’s decades-long soap opera, The Bold and The Beautiful, lately have expressed their feelings of disappointment regarding the show’s plotlines and character arcs. Fans have been feeling that, though the cast, crew, and production of the show have been doing a good job keeping up with its romantic storylines, the writing of the women’s characters has been overlooked and plain.

The major female characters on the show, Taylor Hayes, Brooke Logan, Hope Logan, Luna Nozawa, Daphne Rose, and Donna, have all had their storylines reduced to their romantic interests. Viewers feel that they, too, deserve their own trajectory and arc-based storylines.

Details of what fans feel regarding the major romantic storylines of The Bold and The Beautiful and its female characters

Viewers and fans took to social media to express their feelings on the new and upcoming storylines of The Bold and The Beautiful. While they added that the romantic storylines of the show seemed to be on track, along with grand gestures and cheesy music, the female characters of the show seemed to be left behind. They said that their tangents and arcs seemed to be boring and repetitive.

The female characters on The Bold and The Beautiful have all their plots linked to either their romantic interests or the men in their lives who always seem to call the shots. The writing for the lead women, especially, has changed over the years, and fans have started to take notice and speak up on how it is damaging.

Both Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes seem to be caught up in who can marry Ridge Forrester. The show portrays both these women with no self-respect, and they continue to make the biggest goal of their lives to win Ridge over. Despite the fact that, over the years, time and again, Ridge has continuously let both of them down and changed sides from one to another as and when convenient for him, they do not seem to mind his fickle nature and indecisive mind.

Meanwhile, Hope Logan recently got engaged to Carter Walton on the show. The same man who had left her behind the minute things got difficult, and tried to pin the entire blame of the Forrester Creations takeover coup on her. In addition to that, he also backstabbed her to the Forresters and sided with them even when they insinuated that Hope was an opportunistic and shrewd woman.

Donna’s characters’ only storyline on The Bold and The Beautiful was her portrayal of a homewrecker first and then a trophy wife second. Her entire storyline is built in the shadow of her husband, according to fans and viewers. Daphne Rose, the confident perfumer from Paris who seemed to be hell bent on taking Forrester Creations by storm, has been reduced to someone who bases her entire personality on the man she loves, Carter Walton, who does not even want to be with her.

The plot lines of the show turned Daphne from a confident woman to someone waiting and pining for a man’s attention, and fans felt that the writers were not doing justice to her character. Luna Nozawa also ended up trying to do everything it took to spend time with Will Spencer, who never made her feel enough.

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.