I absolutely love how Luna’s Phantom-style return on The Bold and the Beautiful is shaking things up—even if it’s completely outrageous

Lisa Yamada as Luna Nozawa on The Bold and the Beautiful

Deceptions are slated to pose problems on The Bold and the Beautiful as Luna’s secret threatens to spoil Will’s congratulatory party. After Li saved her niece but declared her dead to keep her from a long prison term, she was forced to share the secret with Sheila. Among the two women, Luna was cared for in health before the latter started making evil strategies again.

The past couple of weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful focused on Luna’s recovery, besides Will and Electra’s ongoing romance. The other story arcs presented disclosure of Grace’s fraud as Finn forced the surgeon to admit to faking Liam’s brain cancer and swindling Bill. Before Liam could relay the information to Bill, the long-running CBS soap saw the doctor surrendering to the police.

Elsewhere, Brooke returned to town from her official trip to Italy. While all family and friends discussed her freak accident and rescue by Ridge, she expected the latter to break off his engagement and get back with her. Meanwhile, Nick proposed to Brooke with a ring, claiming to love her. While his lady love admitted to loving him as well, she did not accept the proposal yet.

As a longtime B&B viewer, I believe Luna’s arc presents an exciting twist to the current storyline. More so since the lunatic villain is known to have died, and everyone seems thankful for that. As such, when a living Luna and her notorious deeds are discovered in the coming weeks, it will stir everyone’s lives up.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Luna’s current situation is a threat to Will

After announcing Luna’s death post-surgery, Dr. Li Nozawa took her comatose patient home and tended to her. However, when Sheila asked for the cremation details of her granddaughter, Li was weirdly reticent, leaving Sheila suspicious. As such, she followed the doctor only to find her granddaughter in a coma.

Monday, August 11, 2025, saw Luna wake up from her coma to find two doting grandmothers happy to see her back. As she recovered fast under their care, Li warned her against obsessing over Finn or Will. Sheila, on the other hand, encouraged her to romanticise about Will Spencer. She even informed her about the upcoming party to celebrate Will’s promotion.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest Luna will attempt to crash Will’s party. While she will attend it incognito, she may look for ways to get closer to her love interest. Moreover, she is presumed dead, which ensures that no one will be expecting her even in disguise.

Moreover, Li will expect Sheila to inform Sheila that Luna is missing. However, they cannot go to the police since Luna is officially dead. As such, Sheila may guess her granddaughter’s intention of going to see Will and will likely try to look for her at Il Giardino. However, identifying a disguised and masked Luna may be a problem for the grandmother.

The Bold and the Beautiful: What may Luna’s future arc hold?

Since Luna is slated to gatecrash Will’s celebration, she may don a party mask to avoid recognition. Luna will likely stir up some trouble between Will and Electra, causing the latter to go away from Will’s proximity. That may allow Luna to stay close to Will. There is a likelihood that Luna may let Will mistake her for Electra.

If the young Spencer scion is drugged or drunk, he may have a mix-up with the masked Luna and the masked Electra. Luna will likely play along to stay near him. She may even encourage the faux pas. Whether Will gets intimate with Luna in place of Electra, jeopardizing his romance with the latter, remains to be seen.

Luna’s will likely shake up many lives as she goes ahead on her back-from-the-dead arc. Whether she scares Electra with a ghostly appearance or stuns Will after an intimacy, Luna is likely to add thrill to The Bold and the Beautiful storyline for fans like me.

Catch the upcoming actions as Luna makes sinister moves on The Bold and the Beautiful.