How to watch Love Island Australia Season 7? Details explored

Love Island Australia (Image via 9Now)

Love Island Australia Season 7 has already premiered on Monday, October 27. There will be four episodes per week, airing every Monday through Thursday. The episodes will first stream on streaming platform 9Now, at 6 pm AEDT. The episodes will be broadcast later the same day on Channel Nine.

If viewers want to stream Love Island Australia on Hulu, they will only need its on-demand plan. The plan starts from $9.99 a month (or $18.99 a month to skip commercials).

As Love Island Australia Season 7 is already here, the show's Australian host Sophie Monk has announced that “temptation runs wild” this season in a “mischievous” villa unlike any before.

“This season of Love Island is going to blow your mind.”

Love Island Australia season 7: What to expect

As the contestants are already in Mallorca, Spain, this season is going to be all the more interesting as these contestants are in “the land of sunsets, soulmates and string bikinis.”

One of the contestants, Sydney stunner Isabel, introduces her as a "relationship girly who was recently engaged, now newly single and is manifesting her "fairy tale ending".

Sophie Monk reveals the biggest dating sin

Today hosts Karl Stefanovic and Sarah Abo, Sophie teased exactly what to expect from the new season. ﻿

The most wicked relationship or dating sin you can do is, I think ghosting," Sophie revealed to 9Entertainment.

"You've got to be honest," Sophie said when it comes to dating.

Every year, I feel like it gets further and further, and this year, what we've got in store for them is just crazy.

"It's a little bit wicked."

Sophie also revealed whether she'll be "meddling with their emotions" this year.

"For their own good," she teased.