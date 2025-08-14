How Thomas’ return to The Bold and the Beautiful could impact Hope and Carter’s relationship? Here’s what you need to know about the possible romantic mess

From left, Carter, Thomas and Hope of The Bold and the Beautiful

Thomas Forrester’s return to The Bold and the Beautiful is bound to raise many questions about his future story arc and his relationships. Since Thomas actor, Matthew Atkinson, hinted at his homecoming to B&B and LA sometime after the summer of 2025, the soap’s viewers have tried to predict his romantic life.

Thomas was last seen on The Bold and the Beautiful storyline in July 2024 when he left town with his son, Douglas, to join Paris Buckingham. Before leaving, her announced that he was engaged to Paris and was planning to settle into matrimony with her.

Before that, in March 2024, he had left for Paris to oversee affairs at Forrester International. At the time, he left a dejected man since Hope had turned down his repeated proposals despite claiming to love him and Douglas. As such, Thomas found comfort and love in Paris.

However, since July 2024, there has been no news of Thomas’s further plans or actions towards his personal life. It may be safe to assume that had he married Paris, his loving family, Eric, Ridge, Taylor, and Steffy would have known about it. They might have attended the wedding or discussed him on the soap. As such, Thomas may not have gone through the church altar yet.

Since there is no official word on Thomas’s return or his story arc yet, much of the discussion is speculative.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Thomas's presence may influence Hope’s romance

As longtime fans may remember, Hope loved Thomas. She rejected his marriage proposal since she was not ready for matrimony. As such, she was negatively affected by Thomas and Paris’s engagement.

After months of self-deprecation, followed by an awkward kiss to Finn and a breakup with Carter over getting fired, Hope’s romantic life seems back on track. She and Carter are back together. While Carter is tolerant of Hope’s attention to Liam, Hope is indifferent to Daphne’s return.

However, if Thomas returns to town an unmarried man, Hope’s past feelings may return. There is also the possibility that Thomas will try to convince Hope that Carter is the wrong choice for her. If Thomas comes between Hope and Carter, whether Logan is swayed by his opinion remains to be seen.

On the other hand, Thomas had a good professional rapport with Carter. However, he never saw the COO as a potential romantic threat. This may be a new experience for Thomas if he continues to harbor feelings for Hope. On the other side, Hope and Liam have reconnected after his recent medical situation. Whether Thomas may need to fight Liam again remains to be seen.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Who else may be part of Thomas’s new arc?

If Thomas wants to get back with Hope and tries to break up her relationship with Carter, he may find an ally in Daphne. Daphne Rose had left town after Carter chose Hope over her despite the couple’s breakup. However, the Parisian perfumer is back in town and continues to flirt with Carter whenever she gets an opportunity.

Incidentally, Daphne is a fragrance expert from Paris, and Thomas was managing the international branch of the family business in the French capital. There may be a likelihood that the two met in Paris and exchanged notes. As such, Thomas may know about Hope and Carter’s stormy relationship arc.

Elsewhere, The Bold and the Beautiful fans expect Paris to rush back to her mother after her recent turbulent arc. Grace swindled Bill Spencer to pay her former husband’s gambling debts and secure the safety of her daughters. She was also seen talking to Paris after paying off the moneylenders. However, now caught, Grace has surrendered to the police and may face prison time soon.

This situation will likely see her daughters rushing to LA to stand by her side. However, there is no news about Paris’s return. Moreover, since Grace conned to ensure Paris’s safety, instead of letting Thomas ensure the same, possibly Thomas is no longer a part of Paris’s life. However, if Paris returns to town, she will present another angle to his romantic confusion in town.

Continue watching The Bold and the Beautiful to find out if Thomas’s return affects Hope’s cozy romance with Carter.