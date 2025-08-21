How The Challenge star Gabe won the Elimination Arena in season 41 week 4

Gabe from The Challenge season 41 (Image via Instagram/@thechallenge)

Episode 4 of The Challenge season 41 was released on August 20, 2025. It saw another Daily challenge and another elimination arena being played, which sent one more contestant home.

According to the show's format, the contestants were divided into teams of two and had to work as a team to win. The winning team would select contestants to go against the 'Hangnail' in the voting section. The Hangnail was the person who didn't get a partner because of an odd number of contestants.

The person to get the highest votes would then compete against the loser of the Daily Challenge.

Ben and Michaela won the daily challenge, while Bananas and Leka lost it. The winning team put Dereck C and Izzy to go up against Bananas in the Elimination Arena, but the house unanimously voted for Hangnail, Gabe, to go instead.

The former WWE player took down Bananas in the challenge and sent him packing.

How Gabe won the Elimination Arena in The Challenge season 41 episode 4

The Elimination Arena game this week was called Hold' Em Back. It had the offensive contender deposit three tokens into three designated goals. He had to do all this while being clipped to a rope attached to a harness.

The defensive player couldn't see what his opponent was doing because they were separated by a large wall. This player had to figure out which rope among the barrage of ropes the opponent was using.

He had to use his knowledge to prevent his opponent from depositing the tokens.

The player to deposit their tokens in the lowest time would advance further, while the other one would lose. Gabe first took the defensive role and tried getting Bananas to slow down.

Bananas, on the other hand, tried faking the use of his ropes so that Gabe couldn't figure it out, but he lost anyway.

After they were both done playing the challenge and exchanging their roles, the results were out. Bananas had deposited his three tokens in 11 minutes and 33 seconds, while Gabe finished his in 2 minutes and 1 second. He won by a leap and sent the seven-time The Challenge champion, Bananas, packing.

What happened on the Daily Challenge in The Challenge season 41 episode 4?

The Daily Challenge this week was called Amazed. The contestants were first asked to find a Sudoku puzzle, but for that, they had to run through a maze of shipping containers and rummage through them. They also had to solve the puzzle.

While most players knew how to solve the Sudoku puzzle, they didn't know how to pronounce its name. After an intense contention, CT and Adrienne, and Ben and Michaela came out as the top teams, with the latter bagging the win.

Several teams were disqualified when their time limit of 45 minutes was up. But Bananas and Leka lost the challenge because they had the most amount of wrong answers in their puzzle.

Gabe didn't participate in this Daily Challenge because he was a Hangnail, meaning he didn't have a partner.

This was because Nia, his partner from the last week, was eliminated, and he was left alone.

The Hangnail status meant that he was going to the voting section, where the other contestants would decide if he would be sent to the Elimination Arena.

