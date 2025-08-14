How Sonny Corinthos’ mob life has unfolded over three decades on General Hospital? A look back to celebrate Maurice Benard’s 32nd anniversary in the role

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos on General Hospital

Sonny Corinthos has been part of General Hospital for about 32 years. Presented as a manic yet benevolent character, Sonny, played by Maurice Benard, suffers from bipolar disorder in the soap’s plot. Starting his journey in Port Charles in 1993, the mobster has spent more than three decades in town. As his family, friends, and enemies have grown over the years, Sonny has remained a generous citizen despite his illegal business.

The current GH storyline pits him against Jenz Sidwell, the newly arrived, ambitious mobster who claims to have become an honest businessman. As Sidwell looks to derail Sonny’s hold on the town, he has gathered Councilman Ezra, Congressman Drew, and his attorney son, Marco, in his team.

He also finds support from Tracy Quartermaine, a longtime Sonny-hater. As Sidwell makes sinister plans to uproot Sonny Corinthos from his business and his hometown, the mob boss needs to strategize his moves to minimize chaos and violence in town.

General Hospital: A glimpse at Sonny Corinthos’s journey

Having grown up in his troubled and abusive childhood in Bensonhurst, Sonny Corinthos arrived on the General Hospital scene in 1993 to run a strip club owned by Frank Smith. He became friends with Luke Spencer, Frank’s employee. He also bonded with Robin Scorpio and Stone Cates, besides reconnecting with his Bensonhurst acquaintance, Lois Cerullo.

He dated the upcoming model, Brenda Barrett. He discovered that Luke’s driver, Mike Corbin, was in reality his biological father, Michael Corinthos. Despite having gratitude towards Joe Scully, Sonny had to shoot Scully down when the latter tried to kill Mike. While he took over Frank’s mob business. He ran it behind the façade of his coffee business.

To save himself, Sonny married Lily while Brenda moved on with Jasper Jacks. When Lily died in a car bombing meant for Sonny, the latter inherited a huge amount that he donated to the town’s hospital. While his multiple efforts to get back with Brenda failed, Sonny earned a faithful henchman in Jason Morgan.

He took Jason’s help to walk out of his wedding with Brenda and left town. When he returned, Robin asked him to help Carly stay away from AJ Quartermaine. After helping with the divorce, Sonny married Carly and forced AJ to sign over his paternal rights to Michael, whom he later adopted. He and Carly had a son, Morgan.

Meanwhile, a one-night intimacy with Alexis Davis resulted in Sonny fathering Kristina Davis. The General Hospital storyline further brought Ric Lansing, his half-brother, to town. At one time, AJ kidnapped Sonny’s children, who were rescued by Jason, while AJ was shot dead.

Another mobster, Anthony Zacchara, came to town to challenge Sonny’s mob world. To fight the changing situations, Sonny married Anthony’s daughter, Claudia. However, the latter shot Michael and later kidnapped Carly. Michael killed Claudia, and Sonny took the fall as the culprit to save his adoptive son. However, Michael confessed and was granted five years in prison.

On one hand, Anthony’s son, Johnny Zacchara, started a power play in town. On the other hand, Sonny learned that his bodyguard, Dominic, was an undercover agent. To add to the confusion, after shooting, he learned that Dominic was Dante, his son with his teenage romance, Olivia. Over the years, Sonny has faced many dangers threatening his business and his town. That includes Julian Jerome, Victor Cassadine, Cesar Faison, and Cyrus Renault.

He is currently trying to keep Port Charles safe from Sidwell with the help of Mayor Laura, henchman Jason, and his former wife, Carly.

Maurice Benard’s career journey

After starting his acting career with All My Children, Maurice Benard joined the GH team in 1993. While signing for a six-month brief role, his Sonny Corinthos stayed on as a series regular. He also played the same character in all the spinoffs, General Hospital: Twist of Fate, General Hospital: Night Shift, and Port Charles.

Benard, born as Mauricio José Morales, also worked in films, with five television films, two short films, and 12 movies, besides appearing in television shows. Just like his onscreen character, Sonny, Benard also suffers from bipolar disorder, making his acting realistic.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to watch Sonny defend his family and business from impending doom.