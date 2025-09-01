How old is Robert Mueller? Age, net worth, and all we know about the family of the former FBI director reveal Parkinson’s diagnosis

Robert Mueller's family has requested for privacy in their statement (Image via Getty)

Robert Mueller’s family has recently confirmed that he has been battling Parkinson’s disease for the last four years. The news was revealed to The New York Times on August 31, 2025.

For the unversed, the 81-year-old has been an FBI director in the past and a Republican over the years, as stated by ABC News. He was also a part of the Marine Corps many years ago and even served in other positions, such as Deputy Attorney General. According to Lawyers Worth, Robert reportedly boasts a fortune of somewhere between $5 million and $7 million.

While speaking to The New York Times, Robert Mueller’s family recalled the time when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2021 and added:

“He retired from the practice of law at the end of that year. He taught at his law school alma mater during the fall of both 2021 and 2022, and he retired at the end of 2022. His family asks that his privacy be respected.”

Around two years before being diagnosed with Parkinson’s, Robert’s stammering testimony created concern among the general public. The New York Post stated that he was speaking before the House Judiciary Committee at the time, and all those who were present at the place had trouble hearing what Robert was saying on the microphone.

Notably, Mueller also did not lean into the microphone while speaking, and he was unable to determine the place from where the questions were coming. Moreover, the staff members additionally adjusted the microphone during the short break to resolve the issue. However, Robert’s voice was still not heard by a lot of people.

Robert Mueller has served in various positions over the years: Career and other details explained

The New York City native completed his higher studies at Princeton University. As mentioned, he was in the FBI and previously served in the military for a very long time.

According to BBC News, Robert Mueller initially enrolled at the New Hampshire-based St Paul’s boarding school. He obtained his graduation from the University of Virginia after serving in the war and later became a part of the Virginia Law Review.

His first job was at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California, where he was employed as an Assistant U.S. Attorney and later joined the Criminal Division as the chief. He then worked for the same office at other places, such as Massachusetts, and returned to the Department of Justice after doing private practice for a brief period.

Furthermore, Robert Mueller became the senior litigator for the Homicide Section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and served as an Acting Deputy Attorney General in 2001. During his time at the Criminal Division as an Assistant Attorney General, he oversaw different cases, including the bombing of Pam Am Flight 103.

According to CNN, he worked at law firms such as Hill and Barlow and Hale and Dorr. He was then nominated by President George W. Bush in 2001 for the position of director at the FBI. His term was increased for two more years despite the fact that the original term is for ten years.

Following his exit from the FBI, he was employed at the law firm WilmerHale and later got actively involved in an inquiry into the process used by the NFL to collect evidence while investigating the domestic violence case of Ray Rice. He was then brought in by Booz Allen for a review of their security and management processes.

Starting from 2017, Robert Mueller has been in the headlines after being selected as a special counsel to oversee the investigation of the alleged intervention of the Russians in the US Presidential Election held the previous year.