How many episodes are there in Breathless season 2? Explained

Breathless season 2 premieres October 31, 2025 (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Breathless season 2 will feature eight new episodes, continuing Netflix’s first Spanish hospital drama that captivated audiences in 2024. It is created by Carlos Montero whose notable credits are Elite and The Mess You Leave Behind. The new season returns to the Joaquín Sorolla Hospital, now transformed into a privately managed institution.

This change sets off intense moral and emotional conflicts among the doctors as they navigate power struggles, personal loss, and ethical dilemmas. Returning cast members Najwa Nimri, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Blanca Suárez, Manu Ríos and Borja Luna are joined by new faces Pablo Alborán, Gustavo Salmerón and Rachel Lascar, who add new layers of tension to the story.

Number of episodes in Breathless season 2

Breathless season 2 consists of eight episodes, all releasing simultaneously on Netflix. Each episode explores the emotional, ethical, and personal challenges faced by the hospital’s staff as they navigate shifting loyalties and moral conflicts. The episodes are expected to be timed between 40 to 50 minutes. The eight-episode format mirrors the structure of season 1.

Release date and time of Breathless season 2

Breathless season 2 premieres globally on October 31, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. All eight episodes will be available to stream simultaneously, following Netflix’s usual release model.

The series will drop at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. GMT / 1:30 p.m. IST, allowing fans worldwide to binge the new season the same day.

What to expect from Breathless season 2

A press release by Netflix dated October 9, 2025, describes the upcoming season as,

"The Joaquín Sorolla is now a privately managed hospital, challenging the convictions and principles of its doctors. Beyond getting her own way, Patricia (Najwa Nimri) continues to battle cancer while growing closer to Néstor (Borja Luna). Jésica (Blanca Suárez) is trying to regain her trademark confidence but finds herself torn between Lluís (Alfonso Bassave) and Biel (Manu Ríos). Pilar (Aitana Sánchez-Gijón) continues to deal with her son’s addictions, though Quique (Xóan Fórneas) will find an unexpected ally in her when the hospital’s new management forces him to make a questionable decision. Adding to the turmoil is the arrival of a renowned oncologist, Sophie (Rachel Lascar), determined to turn the hospital upside down."

What happened in Breathless season 1

In Breathless season 1, Joaquín Sorolla Hospital in Valencia faces collapse under Spain’s failing public healthcare system. Young resident Biel starts work at the hospital and discovers that politician Patricia Segura has breast cancer. Patricia seeks treatment from surgeon Néstor Moa, leading to a tense and emotional connection. As Patricia’s illness progresses, protests erupt over hospital mismanagement and funding cuts.

Rodri, another surgeon, makes a fatal error during an operation. It causes a child’s death. Overcome with guilt, he takes his own life. This sparks outrage and a doctors’ strike. Nurse Pilar struggles with her son Óscar’s addiction. Quique, another doctor, develops a relationship with him. Meanwhile, Jesica begins a romance with hospital director Lluís but grows close to Biel, creating personal and professional tension.

Leo reports being assaulted but the truth reveals her son Hugo as the attacker, tearing her family apart. In the final episode, Jesica is stabbed by a patient in crisis. Patricia betrays Néstor by switching to private treatment for her cancer, symbolizing the growing divide in the system. The season ends with the hospital in turmoil, setting the stage for a new chapter under private control in season 2.

Catch Breathless season 2 on Netflix.