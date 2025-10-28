Breathless season 2: Release date, cast & characters, where to watch and more

Breathless season 2 premieres October 31, 2025 (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Netflix’s Spanish medical drama Breathless (Respira in Spanish) returns for its highly anticipated second season on October 31, 2025. The series is created by Carlos Montero, who is renowned for shows like Élite and The Mess You Leave Behind, and produced by El Desorden Crea.

The new season continues to explore the lives of doctors and nurses at Joaquín Sorolla Hospital in Valencia, now operating under private management. The eight-episode season will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix worldwide, promising heightened drama, new relationships and moral dilemmas that test the limits of compassion and survival.

Breathless season 2 premieres on Friday

Breathless (Respira) Season 2 premieres on Friday, October 31, 2025, on Netflix. The first season of the Spanish medical drama was a major hit, spending five weeks in Netflix’s global Top 10 for Non-English TV. It reached 69 countries, earning over 22 million views and 143.5 million hours watched worldwide. Building on that success, season 2 continues the story.

Where to watch Breathless season 2

Breathless Season 2 will stream exclusively on Netflix worldwide from October 31, 2025. All eight new episodes drop at once. The series will be available in Spanish (Respira), with English dubbing and subtitles. Viewers can watch it on Netflix through the app, smart TVs, mobile devices or web browsers.

Cast of Breathless season 2

Najwa Nimri as Patricia

Blanca Suárez as Jésica

Aitana Sánchez-Gijón as Pilar

Manu Ríos as Biel

Borja Luna as Néstor

Alfonso Bassave as Lluís

Rachel Lascar as Sophie

Xóan Fórneas as Quique

Besides the main cast, Pablo Alborán, Gustavo Salmerón, Ana Rayo, Macarena de Rueda, Blanca Martínez, Abril Zamora, Marwa Bakhat and Claudia Traisac are in supporting roles.

What to expect from Breathless season 2

The second season of Breathless centers on the privatization of the Joaquín Sorolla Hospital, testing the integrity and humanity of its personnel. Patricia is still fighting cancer as she gets to know Néstor better

Jessica is at a crossroads between Lluís and Biel, while Pilar has to deal with her son's increasing addiction on top of high-pressure work tensions. The presence of acclaimed oncologist Sophie disrupts the hospital's tenuous equilibrium, and all the characters must decide between their personal and professional commitments, which put their loyalty, morality, and strength to the test.

A brief recap of Breathless season 1

Breathless season 1 begins at Joaquín Sorolla Hospital in Valencia, where overworked doctors face a system on the brink of collapse. Dr. Moa is a top oncologist who performs a critical surgery on Patricia, the regional president. At the same time, a hospital-wide strike begins. Patricia is diagnosed with breast cancer and chooses to receive treatment from Moa despite her political opposition to public hospitals.

Rodrigo, a resident and Dr. Jesica's brother, commits a surgical mistake that results in the death of a child. His conscience overcome with grief, he livestreams his suicide, leaving everyone stunned. Rodrigo's death pushes Moa to call for a strike for improved conditions, polarizing the hospital. When Moa withdraws from Patricia's operating room midway to participate in the protest, Dr. Pilar is forced to complete the surgery and amputate Patricia's breast, outraging the people.

While this is happening, Dr. Leo forges a report of rape to cover up for a victim, only to find her son, Hugo, subsequently accused of the attack. Pilar’s son Oscar struggles with addiction and becomes involved with resident Enrique. A devastating storm hits Valencia, pushing the hospital to its limits. The season concludes with Jessica being assaulted by a patient who attempted to kill herself. Jessica's future is left in doubt as Biel finds her bleeding on the floor.

