How long is The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 finale? Runtime explored

Cast members of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Getty)

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, the final installment of the coming-of-age romantic drama television series created by Jerry Han, will drop the curtains with Episode 11, which is slated to air on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. Adapted from the book series of the same name by Han, the final season is based on the last novel, We'll Always Have Summer.

While the episodes of the series have an average runtime of one hour, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 11 is expected to run a bit longer based on the penultimate episode. The finale needs to tie up all the storylines together and reveal the final fate of the love triangle at the heart of the series.

The narrative follows Isabel “Belly” Conklin (Lola Tung), the protagonist who is caught in a love triangle between brothers Conrad and Jeremiah. Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney) is Belly’s longtime crush and Susannah’s son. Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) is Conrad’s younger brother and Belly’s boyfriend at the beginning of Season 3. Belly also has an older brother, Steven Conklin (Sean Kaufman), and a mother, Laurel Park (Jackie Chung).

Release schedule The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 11

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on July 16, 2025, with Episodes 1 & 2. After that, new episodes dropped weekly on Wednesdays at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET. The final episode (Episode 11) is set to air on September 17, 2025. The expansive list of release timings across time zones is presented as follows:

Region Time Date BRT 4:00 AM September 17, 2025 BST 8:00 AM September 17, 2025 CEST 9:00 AM September 17, 2025 IST 12:30 PM September 17, 2025 JST 4:00 PM September 17, 2025 AET 5:00 PM September 17, 2025 NZDT 7:00 PM September 17, 2025

Exploring the plot of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3

Ariana, what are you doing here?? pic.twitter.com/RJ61qj6n32 — The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeritp) August 21, 2025

In The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, the story picks up at the end of Belly’s junior year of college, with her seemingly settled in a relationship with Jeremiah and already planning their summer at Cousins Beach. However, her life takes unexpected turns when fateful events reintroduce Conrad into her world, forcing her to choose which brother has her heart.

The eleven-episode season, which is based on Jenny Han's book We'll Always Have Summer, features a time jump that depicts Jeremiah and Belly's relationship as it is strained by distance and personal development. The acceptance of Belly to study abroad in Paris, which she is hesitant to accept, and Conrad's difficulties with his medical internship are important story aspects. There are family conflicts as Jeremiah experiences academic failures and Steven is involved in a terrible vehicle accident.

In Episode 10, Conrad pens heartfelt letters to Belly, who is living in Paris. At last, she answers, giving hope for a reconciliation. At the conclusion of the penultimate episode, Conrad makes the hasty decision to travel to Paris, suggesting a potential reunion shortly before the September 17, 2025, finale.

Where to stream The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 episode 11

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, Episode 11 drops on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video.

Viewers can stream the latest installment of the show, along with the two previous seasons, on the platform by subscribing to it. The standard Prime Video subscription costs US$14.99 per month or US$139 annually and is a part of an Amazon Prime membership.

There is also a discounted rate for young adults (18-24), which is US$7.49/month, as well as a 30-day free trial for new customers.

