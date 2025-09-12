When does The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 episode 11 drop? Release time for all regions and where to watch

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 via Instagram @primevideo

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 11 will air on Prime Video on September 17, 2025, at 12 am PT (3 am ET), and this final episode will act as the emotional capstone for Jenny Han's beloved YA series. The show took Han's best-selling novel trilogy and adapted it to television, with Lola Tung starring as Isabel "Belly" Conklin, at the center of a love triangle with brothers Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno).

In Season 3, which came out on July 16, 2025, and represented Belly's junior year, it was all about love, heartbreak, and coming of age. In its 11 episodes, Season 3 stretched beyond the book series, specifically We’ll Always Have Summer, when new arcs were introduced, such as Belly's time in Paris, where her transformation begins.

Jenny Han served as an executive producer and showrunner alongside Sarah Kucserka, and she notes that the finale has elements of being "satisfying" but also "surprising" as the ending of season 3 (and trilogy) is different from the books.

Episode 10 ended on a cliffhanger, with Conrad boarding a plane to Paris, giving the impression that episode 11 will have plenty of emotional stakes and surprising moments.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: Global release schedule of episode 11

This episode will be 53 minutes long and released with English subtitles with multiple audio options. Below is a full release schedule for all regions, ensuring you don’t miss the big finish:

Region/Time Zone Release Date Release Time United States (Pacific Time, PT) September 17, 2025 12:00 a.m. United States (Eastern Time, ET) September 17, 2025 3:00 a.m. Brazil (Brasília Time, BRT) September 17, 2025 4:00 a.m. United Kingdom (British Summer Time, BST) September 17, 2025 8:00 a.m. Central Europe (CEST) September 17, 2025 9:00 a.m. South Africa (SAST) September 17, 2025 9:00 a.m. India (Indian Standard Time, IST) September 17, 2025 12:30 p.m. Japan (Japan Standard Time, JST) September 17, 2025 4:00 p.m. Australia (AEST) September 17, 2025 5:00 p.m. New Zealand (NZST) September 17, 2025 7:00 p.m.

Episode 10 recap and finale expectations

Episode 10, “Last Year,” fast-forwards three months, showing Belly settled in Paris with new boyfriend Benito, finding her footing despite feeling homesick.

Jeremiah, grappling with the heartbreak, begins to move forward, while Conrad’s persistent efforts—letters and heartfelt packages—signal his determination to win Belly back. The episode ends with Conrad en route to Paris, setting up a dramatic confrontation.

At the same time, Steven and Taylor reconcile, providing somewhat of a hopeful counterpoint to the turmoil of the central triangle.

The finale also promises to resolve Belly's choice; will she choose to reignite her romance with Conrad, choose Jeremiah, or choose her independence?

Han has teased that there are plans to diverge from the book's ending, where Belly's choice is entirely clear, but here, the show might prioritize Belly's growth as an individual.

Expect emotional fireworks as Belly navigates her Parisian life, Conrad’s bold gesture, and lingering feelings for both brothers. The episode will likely tie up loose ends for supporting characters like Laurel and Susannah’s memory, which looms large over the series.

With Han's focus on a "bold and unexpected twist," the series could alter the ending of the love triangle.

Fans will be able to watch the finale episode of season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty on September 17, 2025, only on Prime Video.

Stay tuned for more such updates!