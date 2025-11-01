Falcon 9 carries 28 Starlink satellites as SpaceX completes 100th mission of 2025

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket flies carrying a payload of 22 Starlink internet satellites into space after launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base on March 18, 2024 as seen from Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)

SpaceX completed its 100th orbital mission of 2025 with the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 28 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit.

According to Space.com, the rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 4:41 p.m. ET on October 31.

The mission, part of SpaceX’s ongoing expansion of its Starlink network, added to the company’s growing record of satellite launches aimed at building global broadband coverage.

This latest flight marked SpaceX’s 138th Falcon 9 launch of the year, with 99 of those missions dedicated to Starlink deployment.

SpaceX marks 100th launch of 2025 with Falcon 9 Starlink mission

Falcon 9’s 29th booster flight and recovery

The Falcon 9 rocket used for this mission employed a first-stage booster designated B1063, which has now flown 29 times, according to Space.com.

This figure is near the current record of 31 flights for a single Falcon 9 booster.

The first stage successfully landed about eight and a half minutes after liftoff on the drone ship “Of Course I Still Love You,” stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Meanwhile, the upper stage of the rocket continued to transport the batch of 28 Starlink satellites to their deployment orbit, approximately 342 miles (550 kilometers) above Earth.

The spacecraft was expected to separate from the rocket roughly one hour after launch.

Expanding the Starlink constellation

SpaceX’s Starlink program continues to expand as part of its plan to establish a large-scale broadband satellite network.

As cited by astronomer Jonathan McDowell through Space.com, as of October 30, 2025, there are 8,811 Starlink satellites in orbit, with 8,795 active.

The company has launched over 10,000 satellites since the program began in 2019.

Each satellite operates in low Earth orbit and contributes to a global system intended to deliver internet connectivity to regions lacking reliable infrastructure.

The current version of the Starlink V2 mini satellites weighs about 1,760 pounds (800 kilograms), nearly three times heavier than earlier models, according to Spaceflight Now.

The updated models have better propulsion and communication capabilities to the tune of argon Hall thrusters and improved antennas for increased data capacity.

Moreover, SpaceX has submitted paperwork to the authorities to increase the number of the constellation satellites, possibly up to 42,000 in the future.

Lifespan, orbit, and operational concerns

Each Starlink satellite has an estimated operational lifespan of about five years, after which it is deorbited and allowed to burn up in Earth’s atmosphere.

SpaceX has stated that this procedure helps reduce the buildup of space debris.

However, scientists and organizations such as the International Astronomical Union have expressed concerns, according to Space.com, regarding potential impacts on astronomical observations and atmospheric chemistry from the large number of deorbiting satellites.

The satellites are approximately 342 miles (550 kilometers) above the Earth, so they can be seen by people very soon after the launch as a series of bright objects going across the sky.

Bright and numerous, they have become a matter of concern for astronomers who track the influence of satellite reflections on the data of optical and radio telescopes.

With this 100th flight milestone, SpaceX is still following its regular schedule of Starlink launches in 2025, thereby holding the first place as the main contributor to the most numerous active satellites in low Earth orbit.

The payload from Vandenberg Space Force Base is adding another batch that is getting larger and is meant to provide broadband coverage worldwide.

Stay tuned for more updates.