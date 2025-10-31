Did a black bear break into a Bass Pro Shop to eat fish? Viral story claim debunked

A black bear supposedly entered a Bass Pro Shop (representative image). (Photo by Friso Gentsch/picture alliance via Getty Images)

A viral Facebook post claimed that a black bear supposedly entered a Bass Pro Shop. The store's overnight security camera reportedly captured the whole ordeal.

The black bear seemingly got into the live fish tanks and ate almost all the fish. Then it wandered around before passing out on a pile of duck decoys.

The viral post claimed that the next day, the store's staff members found it asleep.

The post included pictures of the black bear and shared that it is supposedly being referred to as "Bass Pro's new mascot."

The Facebook post made by the page Curious Zone went massively viral, garnering nearly 160,000 reactions.

The news of a black bear breaking into a Bass Pro Shop is fake, as there are no official reports of such an incident happening.

The story appears to be created for entertainment purposes, as the image used is AI-generated.

Netizens made jokes about the story, as they realized that it was fake news.

"Then he jumped into his 2025 Chevrolet Silverado, hooked up a fishing boat..... and drove off to the lake!!" one Facebook user wrote.

"No, it's not fake!! The bear did us a solid by turning on the lights for the cameras," another user added.

More details on Bass Pro Shops, which was mentioned on the viral black bear Facebook post

Bass Pro Shops provides outdoor equipment and sporting goods, including gear for hunting, fishing, camping, among other things.

The first store was opened in Springfield, Missouri, in 1971 by the founder, Johnny Morris.

The Hall of Fame Outdoor Co. blog shared that Morris was unable to find good-quality fishing tackle, so he decided to sell it by himself.

Initially, he sold fishing gear out of his father's liquor store, Brown Derby.

As the business grew, he started selling more outdoor items. The first standalone Bass Pro Shop was opened in Springfield in 1981.

Eventually, it opened more outlets throughout the country.

Bass Pro Shops was voted America's Best Outdoor Retailer by Newsweek, based on a nationwide survey this year. This is the fourth time in a row that the chain has won the award.

Johnny Morris shared a statement thanking voters, saying the award means a lot to him because it comes directly from his customers.

"This is a great honor for our entire team of Outfitters, and their collective dedication to providing the best experience and service to every customer who visits us. It means the world to us that this recognition comes directly from our customers, the true outdoor enthusiasts who inspire everything we do," Morris stated.

Stay tuned for more viral news.