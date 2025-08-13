How did Danielle Spencer die? All about her role in 'What's Happening!!'

Through the Fire...Journal of a Child Star by Dr Danielle Luise Spencer-Fields

Danielle Spencer, always remembered as Dee Thomas from the 1970s ABC sitcom What’s Happening!!, created an unforgettable experience for her audiences and colleagues. Spencer, born June 24, 1965, in Trenton, New Jersey, faced tremendous challenges from a child star to a kind-hearted veterinarian. After Spencer's passing on August 11, 2025, at age 60, at a hospital in Richmond, Virginia following a long illness with cancer, tributes began to pour in from those close to her about her talent, courage, and spirit.

Danielle Spencer - the heart and soul of What’s Happening!!

At only 11, Spencer was cast as Deadra “Dee” Thomas the snarky little sister of Roger “Raj” Thomas on What’s Happening!!. Her character was the firecracker of the show (delivering deadpan roasts and her signature catchphrase “Ooooh, I’m gonna tell Mama!” with perfect emphasis). Dee was sassy and relatable enough to leave her mark on all 65 episodes of the series (1976–1979) and 16 episodes of the sequel series, What’s Happening Now!! (1985–1988).

Spencer captured the essence of Dee, bringing authenticity to the character, having grown up in the Bronx. She received accolades such as being named one of TV Guide’s “most memorable sitcom siblings”. Spencer’s comedic chemistry with co-stars Ernest Thomas, Haywood Nelson and Mabel King helped bring humor and heart to Black family life.

Dee was not only comic relief; she was a well-rounded character, mixing sass and vulnerability in her own right. The Thomas family baby, Dee, was always smarter than her older brother Raj, with sharper responses and slick schemes. She was always playing one-up on him.

In an episode titled "The Birthday Present," Dee's clever manipulation to get a better gift was a chance for Spencer to show her comic abilities. Dee had a beyond brilliant dynamic with Mabel King's Mama, mixing respect and playful defiance.

A look at Danielle Spencer's life beyond the screen

Spencer's existence was defined by triumphs and tribulations. In 1977, during the show's second season, her stepfather, Tim Pelt, was killed in a terrible car crash on Malibu's Pacific Coast Highway, and Spencer fell into a coma for three weeks. The crash did have lasting effects and was the root of her spinal and neurological issues. Spencer had spinal stenosis, which was diagnosed in 2004, was paralyzed for periods of time, then went to aggressive therapy to learn to walk again, which is a testament to her determination. In 2014, Spencer was diagnosed with breast cancer, and after many visits, she underwent a preventative double mastectomy at VCU Massey Cancer Center.

Initially she was declared free of cancer, but cancer returned. In 2018, Spencer underwent emergency brain surgery for a bleeding hematoma related to the 1977 crash, and continued to fight and overcome.

Spencer became an aspiring veterinarian, obtained a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from Tuskegee University (1993), worked as a veterinarian in Los Angeles, and later was co-host of a pet care segment for WTVR-TV in Richmond. Spencer's character as a veterinarian was her way of honoring her love of animals in As Good as it Gets (1997).

In 2014, Spencer was the first child actor to be immortalized and honored in the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture.

A lasting legacy of Spencer

Her co-star Haywood Nelson stated that Spencer had a long battle with breast cancer. On Instagram, paying his tributes to a beloved friend and co-star, he wrote -

"Dr. Dee, our brilliant, loving, positive, pragmatic warrior, without fail, has finally found her release from the clutches of this world and a body. We celebrate Danielle Spencer and her contributions as we regret to inform her departure and transition from a long battle with cancer. We have lost a daughter, sister, family member, “What’s Happening” cast member, veterinarian animal rights proponent and healer, and cancer heroine. Our Shero. Danielle is loved. She will be missed in this form and forever embraced."

Sandra Jones - family friend and spokesperson - described Spencer was a

"sweet and gentle soul" and said about her passing that it was "hard to process".

Ernest Lee Thomas gave his deepest condolences for his beloved co-star by writing -

"No more suffering" for my baby sister DR. DANIELLE SPENCER. She decided at 9 years old I was going to be her big brother for life. A month ago I had made arrangements for her to move to LA. A mutual friend Darren Dill was going to give her the master bedroom and a retired Christian couple also great friends Kirk and Lois Roberts were going to be her caretakers. But she wanted to wait until her bed sores were healed. I got news last night from Haywood Nelson that Danielle's mother said she had passed. My body tightened and stiffened like it was extremely heavy and waves of emotions came over me. I am happy she was with her mother and brother when she transitioned. I thank GOD for giving me 49 years of a supernatural friendship, millions of laughs, countless days worshiping our Savior CHRIST JESUS. Grateful but full of tears.

2 Corinthians 5:8 "ABSENT FROM THE BODY PRESENT WITH THE LORD."

In her 2010 memoir, Through the Fire … Journal of a Child Star, Danielle Spencer spoke about her successes and challenges, including a near-paralysing experience from spinal stenosis in 2004. In a 2016 interview, Spencer encouraged others to "live life for you at that minute." Spencer is survived by her mother, Cheryl, and brother, jazz musician Jeremy Pelt.

Her role as Dee will forever live on in Spencer's legacy. She will remain, as Nelson stated, "forever embraced" because of her courage, humor, and industry-first as Dee on What's Happening!!, allowing Spencer to embody Dee's candor.