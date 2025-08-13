Danielle Spencer’s mom details daughter’s health struggles days before death

Danielle Spencer (Image via Instagram/@myskincolorisnotacrime)

Danielle Spencer, most remembered for her role as Dee Thomas on the 1970s sitcom What’s Happening!!, died in a Virginia hospital after struggling with several severe health issues, which was revealed by her mother.

Cheryl Pelt reported (via TMZ) that Spencer was admitted to the hospital on August 1 because her urinary tract infection had turned septic. The 60-year-old former actress and veterinarian was recently diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs and had to receive feeding and medication through tubes because she could not eat any solid food.

Pelt stated that the weekend before her death, Spencer was still conversing and alert, with her family present. Her status deteriorated critically when she suffered a code blue, the medical emergency of either cardiac or respiratory arrest.



Veterinarian and Bronx native Dr. Danielle Spencer, best known for her role as "Dee Thomas" on the 1970s sitcom "What’s Happening!!," has died at age 60. Read more here: https://t.co/Ov9RkbPcEi pic.twitter.com/eR4wcWsxd2

— New York Amsterdam News (@NYAmNews) August 12, 2025

The doctors were able to get a pulse back, and she was moved to intensive care to receive more specialized care; however, she continued to have a declining heart rate, with much work being done to save her life.

Danielle Spencer died on August 11, 2025, of cardiac arrest and gastric cancer, said Pelt.

A look into Danielle Spencer health struggles

Danielle Spencer's complications with her health have a long history. In 1977, Spencer was in a serious car crash where her stepfather, Tim Pelt, died after attempting to shield her from greater injury.

The car crash caused Spencer's spinal injuries, ultimately resulting in spinal stenosis and temporary paralysis. Many years later, in 2014, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a double mastectomy.

In 2018, Spencer suffered a further severe setback when she needed urgent brain surgery for a bleeding hematoma, which was also related to the injuries sustained from her childhood accident. According to US Weekly, at the time, she was having difficulty speaking and a poor ability to walk, using crutches.



Actor Danielle Spencer, known for her role in the ABC sitcom ‘What’s Happening!!,’ has died at 60 after battling cancer. https://t.co/4UzY7YrjLH pic.twitter.com/p3rdK9O72E

— E! News (@enews) August 12, 2025

After her successful role on the TV series What’s Happening!! (1976–1979) and its sequel What’s Happening Now!! (1985–1988), Spencer was able to pursue her childhood dream of becoming a veterinarian. She practiced as a veterinarian in the Los Angeles area for over two decades.

After being told she was diagnosed with cancer in 2014, Spencer acknowledged the physical and emotional challenges she faced, reporting she was shocked to find out she had another serious illness after her spinal cord injury. Despite the challenges, she noted she had been fortunate to have so much love and support around her.



"With everything that I’ve been through with the spinal cord injury, I said I know God is not going to give me another affliction. So, I was completely shocked when the doctors told me," Spencer said in an interview right after her cancer diagnosis according to US Weekly.



Her mother reiterated how much Danielle Spencer had gone through over the years with successive severe health battles, adding that she continued living with strength and grace.