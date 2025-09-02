How can Hope's love compass direct the upcoming feuds on The Bold and the Beautiful? Explained

Liam, Hope, Cater, Thomas (Image via CBS Network)

On the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope Logan’s romance is currently going through waves, especially now that Thomas Forrester is back in Los Angeles (where the soap opera is set) to help his mother, Taylor Hayes, with her upcoming wedding to his father, Ridge Forrester. Earlier, Hope was stuck in a dilemma between Carter and Liam, and now with Thomas, she might have one more prospect to think about.

How will Hope’s love interest spark a feud in her current storyline on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Currently on The Bold and the Beautiful, though Hope is engaged to Carter Walton, her heart still lies with her ex-husband, and the father of her daughter, Beth, Liam Spencer. As seen, Hope chose Carter over Liam, as Liam wanted her to find happiness since he was dying due to a terminal illness. However, it was soon discovered that it was a big scam.

Moreover, in the recent episode, Thomas Forrester, Hope’s former lover and onetime stalker, has returned to Los Angeles, which could stir up major drama on the show. At the same time, Carter confides in Ridge about his desire to make his relationship with Hope work, while Liam prepares to confess that he still has feelings for her.

Here’s everything to know about Hope’s romantic arcs on The Bold and the Beautiful

1) Hope Logan with Liam Spencer

As fans of the soap opera know, Hope Logan’s most iconic romance has been with Liam Spencer. Liam first came to Los Angeles in 2010 to find his father. Further Hope helps Liam to find the identity of his father, who was later revealed to be Bill Spencer. However, their relationship shared its fair share of issues.

During the span of their relationship, Steffy has tried to hijack their relationship, and even did so. However, this also led to Steffy having her fair share of issues with her partner, Dr. John Finnegan. One of the most turning points in their relationship came when Steffy got married to Liam Spencer and became pregnant with Liam’s child. This stirred some major tension on soap operas, thus leading them to separate.

Currently, everyone is co-parenting peacefully. Steffy is with Finn, while Hope has decided to get engaged to Carter. The feud between Hope and Steffy came to a halt when they shared grief over believing Liam was dying. Since that turned out not to be true, the two women are now on good speaking terms.

2) Hope Logan and Thomas Forrester

Another one of Hope’s significant relationships was with Thomas Forrester. After Liam married Steffy, Hope was left heartbroken, and Steffy’s brother, Thomas, stepped in to comfort her. Since Hope was still not over Liam, Thomas and Steffy made a pact, with Thomas manipulating Hope into being with him. However, the manipulation eventually ended as Thomas began developing genuine feelings for her. When the truth about his schemes came to light, their relationship ultimately fell apart.

Anyhow, in 2019, after the death of Thomas’s wife, he desperately wanted to get closer to Hope, and he even started stalking her. He used his son as an excuse to spend long hours with Hope. During the period when Beth, Hope and Liam’s daughter went missing, he hid the truth about Beth and schemed to win her over, which finally came crashing down. Once Hope discovered his deceit, their relationship collapsed, and despite his growing genuine feelings, she cut ties with him, forcing Thomas to step away from her life.

3) Hope Logan and Carter Walton

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope’s latest love interest is Carter Walton, the man who helped her take over Forrester Creations. The two who were involved with each other through business also came and started dating. Though Hope’s heart was still with Liam, knowing about his condition, she believed it was a wise choice to choose Carter.

But now that Liam’s health is okay, will she continue her relationship with Carter, or will she change her plans?

Catch the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+

