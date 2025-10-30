Hell’s Kitchen Season 24 Episode 6 recap: Dinner service disaster ends with a shocking elimination

Chef Buddy Valastro, the guest judge for Hell's Kitchen Season 24 Episode 6 (Image via Getty)

The pressure in Hell’s Kitchen Season 24 reached new heights in Episode 6 as Chef Gordon Ramsay pushed the remaining contestants to their limits.

What began as a deceptively simple fried chicken challenge ended in chaos during dinner service, and a surprise elimination that no one saw coming.

Hell’s Kitchen turns up the heat with a Southern classic

The episode opened with a challenge to “elevate” the humble fried chicken.

Ramsay asked the two groups to make a fine version of the Southern staple in 45 minutes.

Together with him at the judging table was Joe Guith, the CEO of Church's Texas Chicken.

Guith and Ramsay rated food presentation, flavor, and creativity.

Unlike the majority of chefs who scored middle of the road, Lisa Rivera stood out as the obvious winner.

Her crisped, juicy chicken earned her the sole score of five points, which won the night for the Red Team.

The Red Team, as a reward, was going to Atlanta for a special visit to the food innovation center of Church's Texas Chicken, with a zip-lining adventure and fancy lunch.

Meanwhile, the Blue Team stayed behind to prepare “airline chicken” for dinner service — a punishment that foreshadowed the night ahead.

Chaos erupts during dinner service

When the doors to Hell’s Kitchen opened, the Red and Blue Teams were joined by celebrity guests.

Teresa Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey dined in the Red Kitchen, while Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro sat with the Blue Team.

The Red Team started strong. Jada Vidal and Anaiya Lator delivered smooth appetizers, setting the pace for an efficient night.

Over in the Blue Kitchen, though, things unraveled fast. Jon Boyd, stationed at the fish section, struggled from the start as his first batch of scallops came out undercooked and rubbery.

Chef Ramsay exploded when plates were sent back to the kitchen, yelling,

“What the f**k is wrong with you?!”

Jon’s second attempt failed too, and by the time his third batch left the pass, the Blue Team had already fallen behind.

Tensions only escalated when the first salmon entrées arrived overcooked.

Boyd appeared visibly frustrated and muttered, “It feels like I’m taking the bullets for everything,” as Ramsay tore into him again.

His station partner, Antonio Wormley, stayed largely silent throughout the chaos, a decision that would soon prove costly.

Without proper communication between the two, timing fell apart, dishes collided, and Ramsay’s patience wore thin.

The Red Team, meanwhile, continued to thrive. Their service ended on a high note thanks to Cydni Stickney, who plated perfectly cooked beef Wellingtons.

When Ramsay announced that whichever team finished service first would win, the Red Team sealed the victory.

A shocking elimination shakes up Hell’s Kitchen

After the loss, the Blue Team was forced to nominate two chefs for elimination.

Jon was the obvious first pick for his disastrous performance on the fish station.

Antonio joined him on the chopping block, not for technical mistakes, but for his lack of leadership and communication.

Ramsay listened to both chefs plead their cases and ultimately made his decision by eliminating Antonio Wormley.

The decision stunned the kitchen, as many expected Jon to go home. Ramsay explained that Antonio’s quiet approach had held the team back.

To balance the teams, Ramsay moved Jada Vidal from the Red Team to the Blue Team, hoping her strong leadership skills could turn things around. He said,

“Blue Team, you are in need of a leader. Jada, make your presence felt!”

Stay tuned for more updates.