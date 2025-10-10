Hell’s Kitchen season 24 episode 3 recap: Team tensions rise as raw mistakes and burnt dishes spark Ramsay’s fury

Hell's Kitchen season 24 (Image via Instagram/@foodclubfox)

Episode 3 of Hell’s Kitchen Season 24, titled “The Heat Is Coming to Hell’s Kitchen,” which aired Thursday, October 9, showed both teams struggling with communication, pressure and execution during breakfast and dinner services.

Following the elimination of Carlos and Maddy, the remaining contestants faced a new set of challenges under Chef Gordon Ramsay’s supervision.

Tensions surfaced within and between teams as undercooked and overcooked dishes led to repeated interventions from Ramsay, ultimately resulting in two eliminations by the end of the episode.

Hell's Kitchen season 24 episode 3 highlights

Breakfast service challenge tests speed and precision

After returning to their dorms, the contestants reflected on the previous eliminations. Chase shared his doubts about continuing, while Bradley encouraged him to stay motivated. The next morning, Ramsay assembled both teams for a Speed Breakfast Challenge, catering to law enforcement officers from Connecticut.

The teams had to prepare steak and eggs, lobster Benedict, Monte Cristo breakfast sandwiches and sticky toffee waffles.

While Blue Kitchen was going downhill with overcooked eggs, Jayden stepped in and improved the situation, thus gaining praise from Ramsay.

In the opposite kitchen, Ellie shared her energy with the team, having previously cooked for large brunch services; however, when Cat received a reprimand from Ramsay for serving undercooked lobster, she fell into a slump.

Cara Marie later faced a similar issue with her steak, which was returned twice because it was undercooked. Despite the setbacks, both teams remained close in timing until the Blue Team completed service first, securing a win and a trip to Mystic Aquarium and lunch at Trattoria Amalfi.

While the Red Team stayed behind to reset the dining room, Chase informed Ramsay that the stress and his personal circumstances were affecting his well-being. Ramsay advised him to prioritize his mental health, leading Chase to leave the competition voluntarily.

Dinner service brings pressure and burnt dishes

As the dinner service began at Foxwoods Resort Casino, both teams faced renewed pressure. The Blue Team served Hip Hop artist Fat Joe, while the Red Team catered to restaurateur Dara Mirjahangiry.

Ramsay added a duck confit salad with maple glaze to the menu, assigning Henry, Lisa, and Jada to serve the dish tableside.

In the Blue Kitchen, an undercooked lobster prompted Ramsay to warn the team about the importance of synchronization. Bradley briefly left for medical assistance after burning his hand, but returned to continue cooking.

Paul’s properly cooked protein earned approval, while Elaina in the Red Kitchen struggled with salmon consistency, presenting one raw and one overcooked portion before recovering later in service.

As service continued, communication issues surfaced. In the Red Kitchen, Ramsay instructed Elaina on proper salmon preparation, but he noticed Alexandra laughing, which drew his criticism.

In the Blue Kitchen, arguments broke out between Anthony and Chris, and Ramsay intervened to stop the dispute. Moments later, he discovered a raw lamb dish that had delayed service for over 20 minutes, leading him to dismiss the Blue Team from the kitchen.

Double elimination concludes a chaotic night

Both teams were instructed to nominate two members each for elimination. The Red Team selected Elaina due to her performance with the fish and Alexandra, citing her laughter during service. The Blue Team nominated Paul and Antonio, citing communication lapses and cooking errors as the reasons.

In deliberation, Paul stated that he focused more on cooking than communication, while Elaina defended her effort to recover from earlier mistakes.

Ultimately, Ramsay eliminated Paul for not being ready to lead a kitchen and dismissed Elaina for lacking the experience required for the Head Chef position.

Alexandra and Antonio were declared safe, and both teams returned to the dorms to prepare for the next challenge in Hell’s Kitchen.

