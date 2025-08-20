"He went straight to Sophie" - Love Is Blind: UK star Megan shocks Katisha with Javen's alleged flirty behavior

Katisha from Love Is Blind: UK (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind: UK season 2 returned with a new batch of episodes on August 20, 2025.

In episode 8, viewers watched Katisha's experience turn sour after she discovered that her fiancé, Javen, had allegedly flirted with the other female co-stars in her absence.

Katisha heard the news from Megan, who reported that she saw Javen spend his night interacting and flirting with Sophie, Yolanda, and Aanu.

"I'm not gonna lie, like, he [Javen] went straight to Sophie. Yeah, and he was chatting to Sophie a lot. And then I watched them get into a photo booth," Megan explained.

The drama unfolded in episode 7, when Javen left Katisha home alone to attend a party with all the cast members of Love Is Blind: UK season 2.

It was there that Megan saw him mingling with the female contestants.

Megan's disclosure took Katisha by surprise, who began to doubt Javen's intentions and reconsidered her decision to be with him.

Later in the episode, when she confronted Javen, he admitted to speaking with the women but not flirting with them.

"I don't know what she's talking about" - Love Is Blind: UK alum Javen dismisses Megan's accusations about his behavior

Megan met up with Katisha in episode 8 of Love Is Blind: UK Season 2, titled Walking Away, to warn her about Javen.

She went straight in and stated that she did not appreciate how Javen conducted himself at the party after the mixer.

Megan said she expected Javen to be with the couples or the male cast members.

However, she was surprised when she saw him go "straight to Sophie."

When she shared that she saw Javen get into the photobooth with Sophie, Katisha wondered if they stepped inside to take a photo.

However, Megan clarified that she did not see any photographs.

The Love Is Blind: UK star continued, recalling her confrontation with Javen, who claimed he was having a conversation with Sophie and nothing more.

Megan, confused, wondered why he needed to do so in the photobooth.

Katisha was even more shocked to discover that there was more to Javen's story.

"After that, he, like, moved on, started talking to Yolanda. And then, eventually, started talking to Aanu. Yeah, he was doing it, and literally, like, it couldn't be more obvious," Megan said.

Katisha called his behavior "embarrassing," while Megan stated that Javen excused his actions, claiming that Yolanda and Aanu made him happy.

According to Megan, Javen acted as if he were not betrothed.

After listening to everything, Katisha felt overwhelmed and said that Javen had behaved just like her ex-partner would.

"I told him about my history. You've been cut from the same cloth as every... I'm not being funny, but you came here to get married. You didn't come here to chase tails," Katisha remarked.

Later in the Love Is Blind: UK episode, Katisha confronted Javen about the party.

He denied flirting with the female cast members, saying he took Sophie to the photobooth because he was arguing with her "in there."

He pleaded his case, noting that the booth was not closed, but Katisha remained unconvinced.

When she mentioned that his behavior implied he was trying to get closer to the girls, Javen denied the claim, accusing Megan of spreading lies.

Katisha ultimately told Javen that, according to Megan, he said Yolanda and Aanu made him happy. Upon hearing that, Javen replied:

"I don't know what she's talking about."

The Love Is Blind: UK alum admitted to being confused about the whole situation, wondering why he was being held accountable for participating in "funny business."

Although he tried to prove his innocence, Katisha remained unsure about whom to believe.

Stay tuned for more updates.