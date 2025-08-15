“He was my hero for 45 years” — Fans mourn General Hospital legend Tristan Rogers after his passing at 79

General Hospital © ABC

General Hospital star, Tristan Rogers, known as Robert Scorpio on the long-running ABC soap opera, passed away on August 15, 2025, at the age of 79.

Meryl Soodak, Tristan Rogers's longtime manager, confirmed that he died on August 15 after a long battle with lung cancer. According to Soodak, the beloved soap star died Friday morning. He told ABC7's George Pennacchio about it. She made it clear that Rogers had never been a smoker, even though he had been diagnosed.

Meryl stated to ABC7,

"He loved being Scorpio, and he created that role from nothing. He was supposed to work a day, and he ended up making it into something huge. He was just a genuinely loyal, kind human being, and he loved his family."

ABC show's executive producer, Frank Valentini, stated,

"The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Tristan Rogers' passing. Tristan has captivated our fans for 45 years and Port Charles will not be the same without him (or Robert Scorpio)."

Frank continued,

"I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time. Tristan was a one-of-a-kind talent and will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace."

Robert Scorpio was a charming super spy who became a key part of General Hospital. Tristan Rogers played him. Scorpio made his first appearance in 1980 and quickly gained fans, his relationship with Luke and Laura, and his role as Port Charles' police commissioner.





Fans mourn General Hospital legend Tristan Rogers' death (Image via r/GeneralHospital/Reddit)

Resident_Character35 wrote:

“He was my hero for 45 years. Rest in Peace, and thank you for decades of unparalleled work.”

Baylee3968 posted:

“RIP Tristan! You will be missed for sure. Condolences to his family and friends.”

Fearless-Freedom-479 commented:

“RIP Tristan Roger’s, you will be missed.”

Fans mourn General Hospital legend Tristan Rogers' death (Image via r/GeneralHospital/Reddit)



Any_Pirate422 added:

“He was amazing. I loved him with Anna.”

AppropriateFarmer110 shared:

“So sad, he was one of my favorites. He will be missed dearly 😢”





Fans mourn General Hospital legend Tristan Rogers' death (Image via r/GeneralHospital/Reddit)



Sensitive_Comment152 mentioned:

“I hope he rests in peace 🤍”

purple_sangria expressed:

“Aww damn. This is so sad, I really have no words.”

cordyprescott concluded,

“So sad to hear this 🥹”

General Hospital legend Tristan Rogers passed away at 79

General Hospital fans remember Tristan Rogers as Robert Scorpio. When he joined the show in December 1980, he played a super spy who quickly became one of the most famous characters. As he was friends with Luke and Laura and was involved in the "Ice Princess" story, the show became a huge hit in the 1980s.

Rogers played Scorpio for 12 years, until he quit in 1992. His character was thought to have died in an explosion. Fans never forgot about him, though, and when he came back in 2006. Over the years, he came back, and fans were thrilled with each one. He had been in more than 1,400 episodes of General Hospital by 2024.

Rogers also had a successful career in daytime TV after leaving General Hospital. He played Hunter Jones on The Bold and the Beautiful, Colin Atkinson on The Young and the Restless, and Lex Martin on The Bay. His work on The Bay earned him praise, and the show remembered him with affection after he died. He also did voice work for Disney's animated movie The Rescuers Down Under.

Rogers was found to have cancer in July 2025, and they were there for him during that hard time and told them how much their love meant to him. He stayed positive even though he was sick and worked closely with his medical team. A month later, his death came as a shock to many because his return to General Hospital had given fans hope that they would see more of Robert Scorpio.

General Hospital episodes are available to stream on ABC.