“He’s a damn idiot” — The Bold and the Beautiful fans spark heated debate about Hope’s future with Thomas

In the current scenario of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, things for Hope’s romantic life have been quite on the edge. Hope is engaged with Carter, but her heart is still with Liam Spencer, who was diagnosed with a terminal illness, which we really know was not the truth. One of Hope’s ex-lovers is now back in Los Angeles (where the soap opera is set) and may stir some tension for her.

As seen in the look ahead for The Bold and the Beautiful, Taylor was surprised to see her son, Thomas, back. However, upon his arrival, he also warned Brooke not to interfere between his mother, Taylor, and Ridge Forrester’s upcoming nuptials.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful were thrilled by Thomas’s return to the show, sparking a wave of speculation about what it might mean. Many took to social media to share their theories and opinions about his comeback. A fan named Wendy Blackburn started a discussion post on Facebook on August 29, 2025, where she wrote,

“I just do NOT understand how any normal person can think that Hope should be in ANY SORT of relationship with Psycho Thomas 🤮”

Several fans took an interest in the post and shared their opinions on the same. Out of which a fan named Def Jam commented,

“They should never 😤 have brought him back

He's a damn idiot 🙄 and psycho smfh 🤦”



Def remarked that Thomas should never have returned, seeing his past obsession with Hope, and how he has manipulated her time and again. The fan believed that he should not be coming back on the show, especially now that Hope already has two love prospects.

Anyhow, several other fans jumped into the comment section and shared their views about the situation. Some fans wrote that the two of them are a perfect match for each other, and they also like seeing Hope and Thomas together.

On the other hand, some fans of the daytime soap opera expressed their dislike for the character and were not pleased about his return. A few even commented that they wished Thomas would leave the show altogether and take his mother, Taylor, with him. They commented,



Here’s what to know about Thomas Forrester’s return on The Bold and the Beautiful

As seen in the look-ahead video of The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of September 1, Taylor Hayes was surprised to see his son return. However, in the following scene, Thomas was seen going to Brooke’s office, where Kate was with her. Thomas walked into the room and remarked,

“My dad’s marrying my mom, don’t do anything to come between them ever again.”

It looks like, since Steffy is on a much-needed break, Thomas will come to his mother’s side as Brooke constantly tries to make a pass at Ridge Forrester.

Elsewhere on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam might finally confess his true feelings to Hope. But will Hope leave Carter to be with him? Also, Hope will be left in shock as she sees Thomas return on the show.

