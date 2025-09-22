HBO's Harry Potter remake's casting calls could end up with a female Voldemort

The Wizarding World is entering a new era as HBO prepares to launch its highly anticipated Harry Potter remake. As the project gathers steam, talk around casting choices has sparked lively debate online. One particularly bold rumor suggests the possibility of a female Voldemort, an idea that has divided Potterheads but also reflects the industry’s growing embrace of inclusive casting. While fresh young faces will play the central trio of Harry, Hermione, and Ron, HBO’s casting calls have emphasized diversity and openness. That has left fans wondering whether iconic roles, even those as central as the Dark Lord himself, could be reimagined.

Could a female Voldemort be part of HBO’s vision

One of the biggest surprises from recent casting buzz is the suggestion that Lord Voldemort, portrayed by Ralph Fiennes previously, might be gender-swapped in HBO’s Harry Potter remake. As per the above tweet, early casting calls invited both male and female actors to audition, which naturally fueled speculation about a female Voldemort.

Some viewers are interested in seeing a change to the narrative of the biggest antagonist, and also support modern-day casting practices, which involve more gender based equality in roles. Others, however, argue that Voldemort’s arc is so tied to Tom Riddle’s backstory that changing the character’s gender could affect how the story unfolds. Still, franchises like Doctor Who and The Sandman have shown that iconic characters can be successfully reinterpreted, sometimes even becoming fan favorites in their new form.

The creative team, led by Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, wants to push the adaptation beyond a simple rehash of the films. With a huge production budget, Oscar-winning designers like Holly Waddington on costumes, and VFX giants such as Framestore in talks, this version of Voldemort — male or female — is set to be more chilling than ever before.

What we know so far about HBO’s Harry Potter remake

HBO’s Harry Potter is being developed as a long-form series that will span ten consecutive years, with each season expected to focus on a single book. Cameras officially began rolling in summer 2025 at Leavesden studios, marking a major milestone for the project. Francesca Gardiner will serve as showrunner and executive producer, while Mark Mylod will direct multiple episodes. J.K. Rowling is involved as an executive producer, ensuring that the adaptation remains faithful to the original books.

Casting has been another big headline. Many young actors auditioned for the roles of Harry, Ron, and Hermione before Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton were selected for the roles, respectively. John Lithgow has been cast as Albus Dumbledore, while Nick Frost will portray Rubeus Hagrid. The casting for the faculty at Hogwarts also includes Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, and Louise Brealey as Rolanda Hooch. Additionally, Warwick Davis as Professor Filius Flitwick, Sirine Saba as Herbology Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, and Brid Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey are some of the other character castings confirmed so far.

The series is expected to premiere in late 2026 or early 2027 on Max, with additional distribution through HBO cable and Crave in Canada. With HBO treating this as one of its biggest projects since House of the Dragon, expectations are sky-high.

The idea of a female Voldemort in HBO’s Harry Potter remake may or may not come true, but it highlights just how much curiosity surrounds the project. With bold casting choices, top-tier creatives, and a decade-long plan, this remake is set to redefine how fans experience Hogwarts on screen. Whether audiences end up meeting a Dark Lord or a Dark Lady, one thing is certain — the magical world of Harry Potter still has plenty of surprises left.