Cillian Murphy shuts down viral rumors of playing Voldemort in HBO's Harry Potter remake

Cillian Murphy addressed rumors about him being cast as the iconic villain Lord Voldemort in the upcoming HBO series while appearing on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast on Thursday, September 11, 2025. Created by author JK Rowling, the character was prominently brought to life in the original film series by Ralph Fiennes.

When the 49-year-old Irish actor was asked about the rumors, Cillian responded,

“No. I mean, no. Genuinely. My kids show me it occasionally, but no, I don’t know anything about that.”

Referring to Ralph’s performance, he added,

“I mean, also, it’s just really hard to follow anything Ralph Fiennes does. The man is an absolute acting legend. So, good luck to whoever is going to fill those shoes.”

Cillian Murphy confirming he won’t be Voldemort in the new Harry Potter series.

Despite Cillian not taking up the role, he reportedly has the blessings of 62-year-old Ralph.The latter had shared on Watch What Happens Live in December 2024 that Cillian was a “wonderful suggestion” for the part of Lord Voldemort, as he is “a fantastic actor.”

The upcoming projects in which Cillian will appear include the Netflix film Steve, set to premiere on October 3, 2025, the Peaky Blinders film The Immortal Man, and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, both slated for a 2026 release.

Exploring the confirmed cast of Harry Potter series

With production of the upcoming Harry Potter series by HBO Max beginning back in July 2025, many of the leading cast members and their characters have been announced, despite the identity of the actor playing Lord Voldemort being kept under wraps.

In the latest adaptation, Dominic McLaughlin stars as Harry Potter, the central protagonist whose journey to defeat Voldemort defines the series. Arabella Stanton plays Hermione Granger, Harry’s gifted and fiercely loyal friend, while Alastair Stout stars as Ron Weasley, Harry’s other best friend, known for his humor, heart, and unwavering loyalty.

John Lithgow portrays Albus Dumbledore, headmaster of Hogwarts and Harry’s mentor. Janet McTeer is Minerva McGonagall, deputy headmistress and a professor with a stern but caring disposition. Paapa Essiedu plays Severus Snape, the complex Potions Master whose loyalties are deeply ambiguous. Nick Frost plays Rubeus Hagrid, the gentle half-giant Keeper of Keys & Grounds at Hogwarts, loved by Harry and his friends.

Other confirmed roles include Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

