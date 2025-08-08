Has Apple TV confirmed Ted Lasso season 4? Details explored

Ted Lasso season 4 cast member (Image via Getty)

Ted Lasso, the sports comedy drama series created by Brendan Hunt, Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly, is set to return for a fourth season, Apple TV+ had confirmed back in March 2025. Starring Jason Sudeikis in the titular role, the story follows his character, an American football coach who gets recruited to manage a struggling English football team, AFC Richmond. While the challenge seems daunting at first, Ted sails through with his kind heart and optimistic spirit.

Filming for Ted Lasso season 4 has officially begun, with the initial shoots taking place in Kansas City, Missouri. To create some excitement about the upcoming season, the returning cast members dropped by at the Mumford and Sons’ concert in Bonner Spring, Kansas.

Series stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, and Brendan Hunt wecomed the band on the stage, whose frontman Marcus Mumford had co-written and performed the show’s theme song. Givings the fans what they want, the band broke into the Ted Lasso theme song, with the cast members joining them on stage for the performance.

Exploring the plot of Ted Lasso season 4



The third season of Ted Lasso concluded with Ted moving back to the United States to be with his son Henry, giving over the reins of the team to the new manager Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein). While Rebecca Welton considered selling AFC Richmond at one point she ultimately decides to keep it.

Season 4 is set to begin with Ted trying to settle down in his new life in Kansas City as Henry goes off to college. However, he gets called back to AFC Richmond, this time to coach the second division women’s team.

The story mirrors the real world growth of women’s soccer around the globe. As Ted is thrust at the center of this new challenge, he discovers Rebecca and Keeley Jones have already started building the team. With every leading character bravely embracing the unchartered territory, the season attempts to rejuvenate Richmond football's spirit through a combination of comedy, optimism, and emotional development.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said in the press release about the show’s renewal:



“Ted Lasso has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion and unwavering belief. Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show."

Looking at the new cast of Ted Lasso season 4



The main cast of Ted Lasso, which includes Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins), reprises their roles for season 4.

The season also brings in a number of new actors, many of whom are anticipated to be players for the brand-new AFC Richmond women's football team. Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, and Abbie Hern are among the notable newcomers in the cast. The plotline revolving around Ted’s family has also likely been given greater attention this season, based on the casting of Grant Feely as Ted's son Henry Lasso.

As the synopsis of season 4 mentions, Ted and the team will be taking chances they have never considered in the upcoming days, while also learning to look before they leap.

Check in for more updates on the latest in the world of entertainment.



