Has Alien: Earth Season 2 been confirmed? Everything we know so far

A scene from Alien: Earth episode 8 (Image via YouTube/@FXNetworks)

Alien: Earth aired its final episode of the first season on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. However, the spin-off series, which serves as a prequel to the original Alien film, has yet to be officially renewed for another season.

Debuting on FX in August 2025, the show follows Wendy, played by Sydney Chandler, the first humanoid robot infused with human consciousness. Sent with a team of soldiers to investigate a mysterious spacecraft crash site, Wendy discovers the wreckage conceals unexpected dangers and deeper mysteries.

Creator Noah Hawley, who remains hopeful about the future of the show, told Business Insider in an interview published in August 2025 his take on developing the series:

"I had to bring back the feeling of discovery of the lifecycle of a creature that every time you thought it had gotten as brutal and awful as it could get, it got worse. And I couldn't do that with a Xenomorph anymore."

The introduction of a wider monster ecosystem in Alien: Earth has opened the door for additional storytelling within the Alien franchise, strengthening the possibility of a second season for Noah Hawley and team.

The first season of Alien: Earth has eight episodes, each approximately an hour long. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, Alien: Earth has been certified 95% ‘fresh,’ while the audience score stands at 70%.

Will Alien: Earth return for Season 2

FX has not confirmed a second season of Alien: Earth, but the network has stated it considers the series a higher priority among its shows.

"We’re pretty bullish on Alien: Earth," John Landgraf, the head of FX, told Variety in July 2024. "And we’ve told him that assuming, as we hope, Alien: Earth is a returning television series, we want him to focus on at least writing two seasons of it before returning to a possible sixth season of Fargo."

Noah Hawley has expressed his enthusiasm and readiness to begin work on a second season as soon as the network approves. In today’s landscape—where high-profile shows often require two or more years between seasons—Hawley’s eagerness offers fans hope for a quicker turnaround if the green light comes through.

“I’m on the starting block, you know what I mean,” Hawley told the Wrap in an interview. “As the show wraps up, I’m waiting for the gun to go off to start the Season 2 race. Season 1 is always a proof of concept and then, in success, you have to build a show to run for multiple seasons. So that’s sort of where my head is at now. Let’s build something sustainable that we can create more of a regular schedule. None of us want to be off the air for any longer than we have to be.”

“We all feel the urgency, and yet FX is is very deliberate in their choices. Not so much as I would say, ‘Are we picking it up or not?’ But, like ‘what can we spend on it.’ These are not cheap shows to make, and I always say to Disney, it’s my job to be ambitious for you,” he added.

Where to watch Alien: Earth Season 1

In the U.S., Alien: Earth Season 1 streams on Hulu and is also available through FX’s platforms.

There are two subscription options offered by Hulu for viewers: a basic one with advertisements (priced at $9.99/month) and a premium one without any (priced at $18.99/month). Additionally, Hulu + Disney+ (with or without advertisements) can be availed as a bundled service on the Disney+ platform.

Check in for more updates on the latest in the world of entertainment.

