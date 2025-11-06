GTA VI release pushed back to November 2026, Rockstar confirms

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: In this photo illustration, the trailer for the "Grand Theft Auto 6" console game is seen on a laptop screen on December 05, 2023 in London, England. After a low resolution version was leaked online, the trailer was released early and had gained over 62 million view within 13 hours. The 90-second teaser confirmed the game will be set in Miami-inspired Vice City and star a female protagonist for the first time since the 1990s. Grand Theft Auto 5 has sold over 190 million copies since its launch in 2013. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The release of the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI game has been pushed back yet again. Rockstar Games, creators of the GTA 6, announced on November 6, 2025, that the game will launch on November 19, 2026, instead of its previously set May 2026 release date.



It's statement read:

"Hi everyone. Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026. We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve."

The gaming company also thanked fans for their patience and support and acknowledged the long wait for the game.

It expressed its excitement for players to experience the state of Leonida and return to Vice City.

GTA 6 creators assert that the recent firings of dozens of Rockstar Games workers is not responsible for GTA 6 delay

About 30 to 40 employees of Rockstar Games in the UK were let go recently. The gaming company revealed that the affected persons:

“were found to be distributing and discussing confidential information in a public forum, a violation of our company policies” and the cuts were “in no way related to people’s right to join a union or engage in union activities.”

Strauss Zelnick CEO of Take-Two Interactive, owner of the Rockstar Games publishing label revealed to Variety that the recent firings had nothing to do with the delay of the game:

"These two matters are entirely separate, and the reasons that we’ve given for each,” a spokesperson for Take-Two said Thursday. And I think to conflate the two would not only be misleading, it would be highly erroneous. So these are two entirely separate issues.”

Zelnick explained that the GTA 6 was gearing up to be an “unrivaled blockbuster entertainment experience.”

He added that the creators were working to present an historic and extraordinary game and they would need additional time to polish the project.

Contiune reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.