Physical: Asia – Full list of quests, results & eliminations so far

Physical: Asia (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

With Physical: Asia now streaming on Netflix, six episodes have been released so far, covering the progress of eight nations as they take on physically demanding team challenges.

The show’s structure follows a series of quests, where teams compete for survival and progression, with eliminations taking place after specific rounds.

So far, the contest has reached its third major quest and an additional elimination stage known as Quest 2.5.

Each round has determined which nations advanced, gained advantages or were removed from the competition as they moved closer to the goal of being declared the strongest nation.

How the competition has unfolded across the first six episodes of Physical: Asia

Quest 1: Territory Conquest results

The opening quest introduced a team-based format set on a dune-style arena divided into circular plots.

The eight nations, Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Mongolia, Australia and Turkey, competed to take control of the plots across three rounds.

Each round lasted two minutes, and the team occupying the most space was declared the winner of that territory.

In the first round, Japan, Australia, Korea and Turkey secured victories, advancing to the next phase. The second round saw Turkey and Japan taking control, while in the final stage, Turkey claimed the ultimate win.

By conquering the final plot, Team Turkey earned the advantage of choosing matchups for the next quest.

Team Turkey consisted of Recep Kara, Anıl Berk Baki, Ali Sofuoğlu, Ogeday Girişken, Yasemin Adar Yiğit and Nefise Karatay. No eliminations occurred during this stage, and all eight nations advanced to Quest 2.

Quest 2: Shipwreck transportation match

Quest 2 required teams to transport heavy cargo, 50kg crates and 20kg sacks, from a shipwreck to their base.

Each round lasted 20 minutes, testing the teams’ coordination and endurance. Based on Turkey’s previous victory, they were given the authority to determine pairings.

The matchups and results were as follows: Japan versus Australia, with Australia moving 2,100kg to Japan’s 1,820kg, and Mongolia versus the Philippines, with Mongolia achieving 2,000kg against 1,290kg.

Korea faced Thailand, transporting 2,120kg compared to Thailand’s 1,380kg, while Turkey competed against Indonesia, recording 1,990kg to Indonesia’s 1,480kg.

The losing nations: Japan, the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia, were sent to the next elimination stage known as Quest 2.5.

Quest 2.5: Death Match results and eliminations

Quest 2.5 served as a sudden-death round for the losing nations. The challenge involved teams competing to score goals with a ball in a pond within a three-minute round.

Matches followed a best-of-five structure, alternating between one-on-one and two-on-two setups.

Japan, having moved the most cargo among the losing teams in Quest 2, was given the power to select matchups.

The two pairings were the Philippines versus Thailand and Japan versus Indonesia. The Philippines defeated Thailand by winning three of four rounds, while Japan won all three rounds against Indonesia.

The eliminated contestants from Team Thailand were Superbon, Anucha Yospanya, Ploy Nuannaree Olsen, Sunny “Sun” Kerdkao Wechokittikorn, Jar Uracha Teerawanitsan and James Rusameekae. From Team Indonesia, the eliminated members were Marcus Fernaldi Gideon, Glenn Victor Sutanto, Jeremiah Lakhwani, Fina Phillipe, Igede Dharma Susila, Isai Kesek and Maria Selena.

Quest 3: Team Representative match

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Quest 3, the six remaining nations, Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Mongolia, Australia and Turkey, were split into two different groups.

Group A consisted of Korea, Australia and the Philippines, while Group B comprised Mongolia, Turkey and Japan.

On the four occasions: Pillar Vaulting, Stone Totem Endurance, Hanging Endurance and The Sack Toss, each team chose members.

A scoring system was used where positions were awarded as follows: three points for first place, two for second and one for ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌third.

As of episode 6, Group A standings place Australia in first with eight points, followed by Korea and the Philippines, tied at five points. Australia won the first two events, while the Philippines secured first place in Hanging Endurance.

The remaining games for Quest 3 will continue in Physical: Asia Part 3, releasing November 11, 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates.