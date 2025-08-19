Good Boy trailer gives fans a first look at the dog uncovering secrets inside a haunted house

Image via Shudder Films

Good Boy is projected for release in October 2025, and the newly revealed trailer is providing avid fans with their first glimpses of this horror movie which comes from an unexpected perspective. As opposed to exploring a haunted house with a group of humans, this film's story is taken through the point of view of a dog, which is obviously going to change how the scares unfold.

The trailer teases strange rooms, disturbing sounds, and some kind of mystery only the dog seems to be wanting to unravel. Since the trailer was released, the trailer has picked up quite a bit of buzz from the excitement featured in the trailer. There's feelings of anticipation and suspense in the trailer, with a mix of curiosity about what the dog will investigate first.

The story of Good Boy follows a loyal pet who takes on a haunted house mystery

Good Boy trailer starts with scenes in a normal home that gradually indicates it may not be as safe as it appears. Shadows are seen in the hallway, doors creakily open and close on their own, noises emerge that elevate concern about the safety of the house.

Rather than following a human being run from the horror around them, the dog is the character that makes the hard decision to run toward the unknown.

The dog explores the haunted house, sniffing around locked rooms, walking into basements, and staring into dark corners where something seems to be waiting. This simple shift in perspective changes how the audience experiences the fear.

The camera often shows what the dog sees, which makes the house feel even more unpredictable. The trailer hints at strange figures, possible spirits, and secrets buried within the walls of the home.

For audiences used to haunted house tropes, this change creates suspense. Instead of asking what a human character might do, viewers are left wondering how a dog will react. This choice not only makes the film stand out but also adds a level of vulnerability. A dog does not have the same tools as people, which means every scene carries higher tension.

The trailer builds suspense with familiar horror elements and an unusual lead character

The haunted house genre has existed for a long time and a lot of horror films and shows display the ominous elements of dark staircases, humming lights, or whispers that get louder and louder as the horror film or story progresses. Good Boy has all of the standard haunted house horror visuals we see throughout horror films, but intertwines the bravery of a pet in a haunted house scene.

In this case, the dog becomes the audience's tour guide through a gallery of horror visuals that displays both innocence and bravery. The trailer also provides insight into how the filmmakers have balanced fear amongst an audience with an emotional bond with animals. Many audiences are inclined to follow stories that profile some sort of animal, as animals represent forms of loyalty and companionship.

With a story that is anchored by a dog, these horror visuals add an underlying layer of emotional weight to the story. Each time the dog is placed in a threatening position the audience appreciates that threat because they are bonding with an innocent, yet brave character.

Good Boy diverges from the haunted house trope with its uniqueness, as we experience the pet in the unfamiliar role of the investigator. The movie inverts conventions of horror narratives where we usually see people running from or attempting to combat supernatural forces them.

Check out the trailer for Good Boy below. The film will hit theaters on Friday, October 3, 2025.