Good Boy release date, cast and characters, where to watch, and more

Good Boy, a supernatural horror film directed by Ben Leonberg, is set for a limited theatrical release in the United States on October 3, 2025. Distributed by IFC Films and Shudder, this film brings a haunting tale told from a dog’s point of view—something audiences rarely get to experience in cinema.

Indy, a loyal dog, moves into a farmhouse in the country with his owner Todd. While Todd sees their new home as a fresh start, Indy begins to sense a sinister presence lurking in every corner. Haunted visions, eerie sounds, and ghostly figures challenge Indy’s bravery as he fights to save his best friend from dark forces.

The movie narrative combines human emotion with supernatural suspense, all from the point of view of a man's best friend.

This unique way of telling the story not only makes a regular haunted house movie more exciting, but it also shows how loyal a pet can be to protect his or her human friend.

Good Boy releases on October 3, 2025

Good Boy is different from other horror movies. It depicts the scary story entirely through the eyes of Indy, a dog with a big heart and a lot of courage.

The story starts when Todd, played by Shane Jensen, gets a country house, that has been empty for a long time, from his grandfather.

Todd moves to the farmhouse with Indy to find peace and start over. But this so-called safe place is anything but friendly.

Indy sees strange things happening that people don't see from the very first night. He hears strange noises, sees things that aren't there, and even meets the ghost of a dog that died a long time ago that gives him cryptic warnings.

Indy tries hard to make Todd see how serious the danger is, but he can't. The farmhouse has secrets about how its last owner died tragically, and the haunting gets stronger every day.

As the supernatural activity gets worse, Todd starts to give in to the evil forces that are living in the house. His health gets worse, and he starts acting differently.

Soon, his relationship with Indy will be put to the test like never before. Todd gives in to the house's dark hold, but Indy finds the strength to fight the evil that is threatening his beloved human.

Good Boy shows how it deals with loyalty. Even though Indy can't talk, his feelings, actions, and determination show how much he loves and can handle.

Leonberg does a great job of showing this bond, which turns what could have been a simple haunted house story into a very emotional story about survival.

People can see fear, love, and bravery through Indy's eyes in a way that only a loyal pet could.

Good Boy cast

Ben Leonberg leads the cast as his real-life dog, Indy. Shane Jensen plays Todd, the pet owner of Indy who gets caught up in the supernatural chaos.

Keith Fessenden plays the creepy part of Todd's grandfather, whose ghostly presence stays with him even after he dies. Arielle Friedman plays Todd's sister.

Stuart Rudin and Anya Krawcheck are also in the supporting cast. Together, they give the horrifying story of the movie additional weight and passion.

What’s in the Good Boy trailer?

The official trailer for Good Boy starts off on a sweet note by showing Indy, Todd's loyal dog, with happy phrases like "man's best friend" and "always by your side."

When the two get to their new farmhouse, though, the mood quickly changes. People are getting tense as Indy picks up on strange sounds in the middle of the night.

Good Boy will drop on Shudder on October 3, 2025.