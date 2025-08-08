Gina Carano settles lawsuit against Disney over Mandalorian firing

TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Gina Carano attends FAN EXPO Canada 2024 at Metro Toronto Convention Centre on August 24, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mathew Tsang/Getty Images)

The American actress and former mixed martial artist Gina Carano has settled her legal battle against Disney and Lucasfilm following her controversial removal from the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Carano was dropped from the Star Wars series in 2021 after making a controversial post on her social media account.

In February 2024, Carano took subsequent legal action, publicly and financially supported by Elon Musk, accusing the company of wrongful termination and sexual discrimination. Although the trial was supposed to begin in September 2025, the production companies involved decided to officially settle the lawsuit with the actress outside the court.

Legal Resolution: Details of the Gina Carano Lawsuit and Settlement

I have come to an agreement with Disney/Lucasfilm @disney @Lucasfilm which I believe is the best outcome for all parties involved. I hope this brings some healing to the force.



I want to extend my deepest most heartfelt gratitude to Elon Musk, @elonmusk a man I’ve never met,… https://t.co/qiAX7W1vgf — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) August 7, 2025

The Gina Carano lawsuit was a result of her sudden dismissal from the hit Disney series The Mandalorian following a 2021 social media post. In her post, Carano compared being a Republican in America to the experience of Jews during the Holocaust. The post drew swift backlash and led Lucasfilm to sever ties with the actress. At the time, the studio said her comments were "denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities" and called them "abhorrent and unacceptable."

In her lawsuit, the actress accused the company of wrongful termination and gender-based discrimination. She claimed that two of her male co-stars had shared similarly controversial views online without facing disciplinary action. Carano sought $75,000 in damages and requested to be reinstated in The Mandalorian.

The legal battle gained momentum after tech billionaire Elon Musk offered financial backing through his company X, advocating for Carano’s right to free expression. In August 2025, the dispute was settled, and the same was also confirmed by the actress herself on X, thanking the likes of Elon Musk for his support.

While the exact terms remain confidential, Carano described it as “the best outcome for all parties involved” and signaled her intent to move forward with her career. Lucasfilm also released a conciliatory statement, praising her professionalism and hinting at possible future collaborations.

Gina Carano’s career explored

Gina Carano began her career as a professional martial artist before making her way to Hollywood. Competing in various competitions between 2006 and 2009, she compiled a 7–1 record and gained widespread recognition. Carano transitioned to acting in 2011 and since then, has appeared in films such as Haywire and other major blockbusters like Fast & Furious 6 and Deadpool. However, it was her casting as Cara Dune in The Mandalorian, part of the expansive Star Wars universe, that brought her widespread popularity with a new audience.

Cara Dune was positioned as a strong, no-nonsense ally to the Mandalorian, and additionally, the actress’s performance was well-received by critics and fans alike. Her character appeared in the first two seasons of The Mandalorian but was completely removed from the plot of the third season. The character’s abrupt removal from the series following her online behavior sparked fierce debates about cancel culture, corporate responsibility, and freedom of speech. It is yet to be confirmed if her character will appear in the 2026 feature film The Mandalorian and Grogu, which will serve as a sequel to the series.

With the lawsuit now behind her, Gina Carano has hinted at new projects and partnerships on the horizon. While it remains unclear whether she will return to Disney or Star Wars in any capacity, Lucasfilm’s post-settlement statement leaves the door open. The actress appears focused on rebuilding her public image and exploring new creative ventures, perhaps even within the same studios that once fired her.

