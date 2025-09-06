General Hospital weekly update (September 1 to 5, 2025): Drew Survives the Shooting, Willow Gets Custody of Scout, and Colette Is Caught

General Hospital © ABC

The week of September 1-5, 2025, on General Hospital, the drama reached new heights. Fans tuned in to witness some shocking twists, including a shooting and life-or-death decisions.

This week, the plot had shocking events, high-stakes confrontations, and personal revelations. Drew lived through a shooting that could have killed him, and Willow got a big victory in her custody battle for Scout. At the same time, characters like Colette were put in dangerous situations that ended with dramatic captures.

General Hospital: What Happened Between September 1-5, 2025

Drew Gets Shot And He Survive

On September 2, Major League Baseball player Drew was shot twice in the back, leaving him fighting for his life on General Hospital. Drew had been a target because he was involved in a number of shady activities, and things went crazy when he was shot close up in his living room. He fell down right away from the impact, and blood was pouring out of his wounds. He was then hit with a second shot, called the "double tap," which went straight through his back.

Trina and Kai were at Drew's house to get important evidence from his safe. They heard the shots and hid in his bedroom, where they watched in horror as Drew fell. As they thought about what to do, they quickly decided they couldn't risk being seen. They ran away, leaving Drew to bleed out on the ground. Tracy got there later and found Drew's unconscious body. She quickly stopped the bleeding. She called the police to try to save him. The doctors didn't know if Drew would make it through the night, so they rushed him into surgery right away. This made Drew's fate one of the main themes of the drama.

Willow’s Custody of Scout

Felicia told Willow that she had officially taken custody of her daughter Scout. This was a big event in Willow's life. The General Hospital family was shocked by this decision, especially since Willow, Carly, and other characters are still fighting. Since Drew was still in Willow's life, being a mother was already hard for her. Now that she had custody of Scout, things were even harder.

Willow was thrilled to hear the news, but there were some problems with it. Carly was worried about Willow's relationship with Drew and found it hard to hide her worries. Carly felt like she needed to protect her kids, so she was afraid that Willow's choice to stay in touch with Drew could put them in danger.

Also, Willow's personal problems got worse because she had to deal with her feelings for Drew while also taking care of Scout. The custody win was very hard on everyone, and it made things worse between the characters, especially since Willow's choices kept getting in the way of Carly's plans to protect her family.

This custody battle and how it changes things between the General Hospital family will be a big storyline in the coming weeks. The effects of this choice are likely to be felt all over Port Charles, having deep effects on many of its residents.

Colette’s Secrets are exposed

On September 5, the drama reached a new high when Colette's secret activities were made public. Colette was in a lot of trouble because she had been involved in some shady business and a bigger conspiracy with the WSB and other people. Jack himself caught Colette after she tried to break into his safe and failed. This was a key point in the story because Colette had been working as an informant but was clearly in over her head in this dangerous game.

Jack confronted Colette and told her that he knew she was trying to change the code on the safe. Colette had to deal with the results of her actions now that her secrets were out in the open. Jack, who had his own evil plans, told Colette that she was being sent to a black site, which he thought was worse than being in prison.

Colette had no way out now that she was weak and betrayed. Her capture and the threat of the black site added new layers of mystery and raised the stakes for people who had been working with her or against her.

