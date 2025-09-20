General Hospital weekly preview sees Carly and Sonny coping with bad news, Britt shaken, and Monica’s farewell interrupted by an unexpected guest

From left, Sonny, Carly and Britt of General Hospital

Grief rules the storyline of General Hospital after Jason discovered an unresponsive Monica. As the rest of the Port Charles learns about the demise of one of their stalwarts, the unexpected return of a Nathan-lookalike shakes up PCPD and the hospital staff. Elsewhere, Britt will continue to find her resettlement in town difficult.

The previous week on General Hospital saw Jason walking up to Monica’s room and coming back down to inform Tracy about the matriarch’s passing. As the Sheriff and the paramedics took over, Tracy and Jason sat down to share their grief with each other. After discovering the news, Elizabeth informed Drew, who was shocked.

Meanwhile, Willow tried to sneak into the Quartermaine mansion to see Wiley on the pretext of bringing Scout to meet Monica. While the Q-s warned her against her dirty moves, she also had another fallout with her mother. Elsewhere on the long-running ABC soap, Cody cared for Outback before giving her away to Gio, who came searching. Moreover, the search for Outback brought Gio and Emma romantically closer.

On the other hand, Lulu allowed Charlotte to meet Valentin but insisted on being with her whenever that happened. Further, Lulu stumbled upon an accident that she reported. However, Dr. Lucas was stunned to find the victim looking exactly like Nathan.

General Hospital: Sonny and Carly receive a distressing news

Wednesday, September 17, 2025, saw Jason inform Tracy about Monica’s passing away in her sleep. As the two bonded over their mutual grief, they notified the authorities. Before the weekend, the townspeople gradually learned about Monica’s death. Tracy informed Ned and Brook Lynn, while Jason informed Michael. Elizabeth learnt it through a news flash and informed Jake and Drew. Danny overheard Liz.

The General Hospital spoilers suggest that Sonny and Carly will learn about the sad incident on Monday, September 22, 2025. The two will discuss their love-hate relationship with Monica and the rest of the Quartermaine family. They will also try to remain supportive of two of their loved ones, Michael and Jason, in this moment of grief. As they navigate their feelings during these sad times, this bond will reassert their friendship further.

Before the week ends, they may consider visiting the Q-mansion to pay their last respects to the departed soul.

General Hospital: Britt may have a surprise

Britt is back in town and is facing difficulty in settling down. On one hand, she and her mother had a clash over her fake death, while on the other, she has no home or job. While Jason offered her his room at Bobbie’s to stay, she asked for a position in the hospital.

The upcoming weeks on General Hospital will find Britt slowly settling back in her new life. She will join her new job in surgery at the hospital. Moreover, Lulu may pay her a visit to talk about Rocco. This will likely leave her stunned as Lulu offers to have Rocco meet her, but with conditions.

Alternatively, Britt may also meet the Nathan doppelganger, who is an accident victim admitted to the hospital. Since she will be at the surgery, she may find herself on the team taking care of the injured patient. This will likely rattle her further.

General Hospital: Monica’s funeral starts

Monica died on September 17, 2025. After the news is relayed to the rest of Port Charles, the senior doctor will have her funeral soon. The ceremony will likely start on Thursday, September 25, 2025, when the townspeople will arrive to say their final goodbye to the legend.

However, the soap’s spoilers hint at a disruption in the event with the arrival of a surprising person. Since, Martin will make a mysterious call after learning about Monica’s demise, there is a possibility that he informs someone who is interested in Monica. It may be Monica’s family member or a long-lost sister. Whether they arrive for the funeral remains to be seen.

Alternatively, it may be the Nathan doppelganger who crashes the funeral after a successful treatment at the hospital. However, this promises to start a new angle in the storyline after Monica’s exit from the show.

Tune in to General Hospital to catch the upcoming theatrics surrounding Monica’s funeral as Britt handles multiple shocks.