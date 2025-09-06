General Hospital weekly preview sees Britt in peril, Lulu & Dante’s big news, and a shocking return shaking Port Charles

From left, Britt, Lulu and Dante on General Hospital

Shocking events rock the townspeople in General Hospital’s current storyline as Drew is shot but survives the attack. On one hand, the authorities scramble to investigate the Congressman’s shooter, while on the other, Dalmatia holds many PC residents in peril. With Josslyn and Vaughn in captivity and Britt in danger, Jason may have too many lives to save.

The past week on General Hospital found Jason ready to board his flight home when he received a call from Britt’s burner phone, but missed the message due to a bad signal. At the same time, Collete informed Pascal that Josslyn’s code to Brennan’s safe did not work. As such, Pascal was intent on punishing the two WSB agents by drowning them.

Elsewhere in town, Drew was shot by an unknown assailant, with Kai and Trina trespassing into his bedroom. While Kai acquired the incriminating papers against Portia, he also left the baseball bat in Drew’s home with his fingerprints on it. Lucas and Portia operated on Drew and saved him, but the latter remained unconscious.

Meanwhile, Scout escaped from her sleepover arrangement as Willow was given her official custody. Alexis, Michael, Nina, and Willow were seen arranging fake alibis to save themselves from Drew’s shootout suspects list on the long-running ABC soap.

General Hospital: Britt’s life is in danger

Recently, Pascal caught Britt coming out of Josslyn’s hostage room. While the scientist pretended to be horrified with Pascal for “kidnapping honeymooners”, she was again caught trying to reach Jason using her burner phone. As such, Pascal looked desperate to silence her.

Since Jason found instructions for her lab in Britt’s room, she likely managed to plant the communication for him before being dragged by Pascal. Pascal will likely hold her somewhere away from her lab. As such, her entry code to her lab is for Jason to reach Josslyn and Vaughn and help them.

While Jason may stumble upon Joss and save her, he may continue to look for Britt. However, they will likely have limited time on their hands to search for Britt as well as take Joss out of Dalmatia. As such, Britt’s life may be in danger. Whether Jason manages to break down the adversities and reach Britt on time remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Dante and Lulu are taken aback

Both Lulu and Dante are currently caught up in the Drew shootout case. While Dante is busy interrogating suspects and looking into evidence, Lulu is busy with investigative journalism into Drew’s actions and the related shootout. The General Hospital spoilers suggest that they will have some news to break to their family and friends.

If Jason manages to save and bring back both Josslyn and Britt, the latter may be the surprise news that Lulu and Dante encounter. Since the cop and the journalist believe Britt died long ago, seeing her alive in town will stun them.

While this may shake the couple up due to Rocco’s connection and interest in Britt, Lulu and Dante will likely open up to the experience honestly. Whether their approach brings them closer to Rocco remains to be seen.

Alternatively, both Dante and Lulu may stumble on some intel connected to Drew’s shootout. They may find it important to report the same. Moreover, Ryan Paevey is expected back on the General Hospital plot soon. Whether the Falconeri-Spencer couple spot a Nathan West lookalike remains to be seen.

General Hospital: An astounding homecoming is slated to stun all

For the past few months, Kelly Thiebaud’s return to the General Hospital storyline has kept fans glued to their seats. With both Jason and Josslyn discovering her in Dalmatia, there are two people who know Britt is alive. The recent peril may initiate Jason’s rescue operation, bringing her back to town despite her reluctance.

While viewers know it is a matter of time before the exposure of her living presence shocks Port Charles, whether that happens in the upcoming episodes remains to be seen. Moreover, Ryan Peavey’s return is also imminent, as per media reports. That may soon get woven into the soap’s plot.

As such, the week of September 8, 2025, may find a stunning arrival in town that may leave many people shocked. Since Dante, Lulu, Rocco, Obrecht, Jason, and Josslyn are all connected to Britt’s storyline, she may be the one returning home before the upcoming weekend.

Tune in to General Hospital to catch Britt’s rescue from danger as Dante stumbles upon some truth.