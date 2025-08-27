General Hospital spoilers: Sonny reassures Alexis, Trina makes a shocking discovery, Portia crosses the line, while Drew pressures Michael

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital delivers another drama-filled episode on August 28, 2025, with relationships tested and loyalties pushed to the brink. Sonny Corinthos continues to plot against Drew Cain, warning Alexis Davis that Drew’s downfall is inevitable.

At the same time, Portia Robinson delivers an ultimatum to Curtis Ashford, insisting their marriage is over if he walks out, yet Curtis seems determined to follow through.

Stella Henry faces the harsh reality of her arrest as she questions whether jail is in her future, while Trina Robinson reacts to the upsetting news and worries about her family.

Meanwhile, Drew escalates his schemes by blackmailing Michael Corinthos, forcing him into a difficult corner regarding custody.

Tracy Quartermaine is approached with a surprising request, while Jenz Sidwell lashes out at Marco Rios for undermining his plans.

Finally, Gio Palmieri begins to soften toward Dante Falconeri, opening the door to long-awaited family healing.

Portia and Curtis face a breaking point

In her office, Portia Robinson confronts Curtis Ashford about the state of their marriage. She warns that if he walks out the door, it will mean their relationship is truly over.

Despite her ultimatum, Curtis seems determined to leave, focusing on cleaning up the situation involving Stella Henry.

Portia’s frustration grows as she recognizes how Drew Cain’s manipulation and her own decisions set off the chain of events leading to this moment.

Stella’s arrest shakes the family

Stella Henry remains at the PCPD after being arrested for medical insurance fraud. She anxiously asks whether she is truly facing jail time, uncertain about her future. News of her legal troubles spreads quickly, leaving her loved ones stunned.

Trina Robinson learns of the situation and is left shaken by the revelation, worrying about what it means for Stella and the rest of the family.

Drew targets Michael with blackmail

Drew Cain shifts his focus to Michael Corinthos after Marco Rios tips him off about damaging information. Marco, frustrated by his father Jenz Sidwell’s hesitation, reveals details about the judge bribery that could make it appear Sonny Corinthos bought Michael’s custody victory.

Armed with this leverage, Drew pressures Michael, urging him to make a quick move while he still has a chance.

Michael finds himself backed into a difficult corner as Drew tightens his grip and threatens to expose the scandal.

Sonny and Alexis discuss Drew’s fate

While Ric Lansing remains held hostage nearby, Sonny Corinthos continues his conversation with Alexis Davis. He reassures her about Scout Quartermaine’s future but makes a chilling prediction about Drew Cain.

Sonny insists that Drew’s downfall is inevitable, vowing that someone will take him out sooner or later. His words underscore that Drew is making more enemies by the day.

Sidwell and Marco clash

At the same time, tensions rise between Jenz Sidwell and his son, Marco Rios. Marco grows impatient and decides to reveal their leverage to Drew, hoping to speed up the takedown of Sonny Corinthos.

This betrayal leaves Sidwell furious, as it undermines the careful strategy he had in place. Sidwell lashes out in anger, berating Marco for moving too fast and jeopardizing their plan.

Tracy and Gio have turning points

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Tracy Quartermaine is caught off guard when someone surprising asks for her help. She guesses the person must be desperate, possibly pointing to Martin Grey and his efforts to support Stella.

Tracy considers lending her influence to assist, given her long-standing connections.

Meanwhile, Gio Palmieri takes an important step forward in his personal journey. After clashing with Dante Falconeri in the past, Gio begins to soften toward him.

The two share a bonding moment, signaling at the possibility of healing old wounds.

