General Hospital spoilers: Jason offers Britt an escape, Alexis is blindsided, Ric blasts Kristina, and Quartermaine drama explodes

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, August 25, 2025, preview a day of emotional showdowns, unexpected revelations, and stress-filled choices. Maxie’s loved ones brace for updates about her condition as Lucas delivers difficult news, leaving friends and family fearing the worst.

Meanwhile, Jason meets with Britt at the Five Poppies Resort and urges her to leave with him, but she refuses to abandon her critical lab work and treatments.

Alexis, meanwhile, suffers a devastating setback when Drew summons her to a meeting and then serves her a restraining order, enraging her.

Ric clashes with Kristina in a confrontation that leads to prison threats. Cody scrambles to explain his involvement in Kristina’s schemes to Molly after she catches him with Ava.

Finally, Quartermaine drama heats up as Martin confesses his concerns to Laura, setting the stage for further fallout in Drew’s ongoing vendetta.

Maxie’s loved ones get heartbreaking updates

Maxie Jones remains unconscious after her sudden medical emergency, and her friends and family gather for updates on her condition.

Lulu Spencer and Brook Lynn Quartermaine visit her at the hospital as Lucas Jones delivers troubling news.

It appears Maxie may have slipped into a coma, confirming Liesl Obrecht’s worst fears.

With Maxie’s future uncertain, her loved ones are left to grapple with what this means for her recovery and the difficult choices ahead.

Jason makes an offer to Britt

Jason Morgan at the Five Poppies Resort urges Britt Westbourne to let him rescue her from danger. He makes a sincere proposal, vowing that he will bring her to safety, but Britt tells him no.

She explains that her dependence on the lab work and necessary drug injections prevents her from leaving so easily.

Jason presses for answers about what is really going on, but Britt remains guarded.

Despite Jason’s determination to protect her, Britt makes it clear that escaping is not an option right now, leaving Jason increasingly concerned about her circumstances.

Alexis is blindsided by Drew

Alexis Davis agrees to meet with Drew Cain, believing it’s about working out an agreement regarding Scout. Instead, she is caught off guard when Drew serves her with a restraining order.

The move infuriates Alexis, who sees this as yet another attempt to keep her from being part of her daughter’s life.

The situation escalates quickly, with Alexis losing her cool as Drew stands firm.

Meanwhile, Martin Grey discusses the fallout of Drew’s actions with Laura Collins, admitting his role in the situation and voicing fears that he has now put himself at risk by crossing Drew.

Ric clashes with Kristina

Tensions boil over when Ric Lansing and Kristina Corinthos-Davis have a heated confrontation. Their conversation spirals as Ric raises the issue of Kristina’s role in his recent accident and her involvement in manipulative schemes.

Kristina fires back, but Ric explodes in anger and delivers a harsh warning, declaring that prison should be her next stop.

Their fight leaves Alexis caught in the middle of the chaos between her ex and her daughter. Ric’s fury sets the stage for more fallout in the Corinthos-Davis family dynamic.

Cody and Molly face difficult truths

At the Quartermaine stables, Molly Lansing-Davis walks in on Cody Bell in a compromising moment with Ava Jerome.

Shocked, Molly demands answers, and Cody admits the entire setup was part of Kristina’s plan to sabotage Ava’s relationship with Ric.

He pleads with Molly to understand that he has real feelings for her, but the revelation shakes her trust. Molly is left questioning both Cody’s sincerity and her sister’s motives as she processes the truth.

The revelation threatens to derail Cody and Molly’s bond and adds tension to Kristina’s already-strained relationships.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.