General Hospital spoilers: Jason faces a shocking twist, Josslyn and Vaughn fear the worst, and Brennan manipulates Anna

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, September 5, 2025, promise another tense day in Port Charles amidst danger and deception. Jason Morgan finds himself facing a shocking twist that could put his life at risk, as he reels from the recent attempt on his twin brother Drew Cain’s life.

Meanwhile, Josslyn Jacks and Vaughn remain trapped in a perilous situation, their hopes of escape slipping away as they once again find themselves fighting for survival.

Back in Port Charles, Brennan continues to manipulate Anna Devane, leveraging past debts to gain the upper hand while keeping his true motives hidden.

Adding to the turmoil, Alexis is left stunned by an unexpected development, Michael receives critical new information, and several other residents, including Sonny, Diane, Lulu, Portia, and Nina, face tough questions.

Jason faces a shocking twist

Jason remains at the center of the action as danger follows him. After Drew’s recent shooting and brush with death, Jason finds himself in the crosshairs when someone takes aim at him.

Although he manages to duck the shot, the threat highlights just how risky his situation has become.

Britt’s desperate attempt to reach Jason may have drawn him back to the Five Poppies Resort in Croatia, where danger continues to escalate.

Josslyn and Vaughn fear the worst

In the meantime, Josslyn and Vaughn are in dire danger. No matter how hard they try to break free from captivity, they find themselves back in handcuffs and at the mercy of their captors.

The threat escalates further when Joss starts doubting whether Vaughn would have given himself up to save her.

Thanks to Britt secretly slipping Joss a pair of manicure scissors, there is a glimmer of hope, but the situation remains dire.

Brennan continues to manipulate Anna

Back in Port Charles, Brennan keeps Anna in his orbit by exploiting her sense of obligation. Spoilers reveal that Anna makes it clear she intends to collect on a favor he owes her, but Brennan continues to twist the situation to his advantage.

His recent interactions, including assurances to Carly, show that he is playing multiple sides while concealing his true agenda.

Brennan’s ability to manipulate Anna raises concerns about how much influence he holds and what he plans to do next.

His involvement in recruiting Josslyn for the WSB also looms large, suggesting deeper complications ahead.

Alexis is stunned, and Michael gains new intel

Elsewhere, Alexis is left completely floored. Already juggling two crises, holding Ric captive in her basement with Kristina and Ava, and the fallout from Drew’s shooting, Alexis faces a shocking development that could upend her fragile balance.

At the same time, Michael receives game-changing information. Although specifics are kept secret, the information probably relates to Drew's case or Willow.

Keep in mind that Michael is among the suspects of Drew's shooting. What he learns may solidify his position or put him in even more danger.

Both Alexis and Michael's plots promise major development in Friday's episode.

Other key confrontations

In addition to the major storylines, several other confrontations unfold. Diane puts Sonny on the spot, forcing him to answer tough questions about his next moves. Lulu approaches Willow with questions, potentially stirring up new tensions.

Meanwhile, Portia and Nina sit down for a conversation that could shift their perspectives on the current chaos.

