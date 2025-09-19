General Hospital spoilers for the next week from September 22 to 26, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 22, 2025, to September 26, 2025, tease an emotional and eventful stretch in Port Charles as sad news spreads and shocking revelations shake several lives.

The Quartermaines prepare to say goodbye to Monica, with her funeral becoming a focal point that draws together family, friends, and even a few unexpected faces.

While tributes are paid to both Monica and her late portrayer, Leslie Charleson, the service is marked by surprise arrivals that could alter the Quartermaine legacy.

Meanwhile, Drew issues new orders that may set his next plan into motion, Molly turns to writing to distract herself from unresolved feelings, and Gio shares a breakthrough moment with Emma.

Nathan’s sudden reappearance raises more questions than answers, and Anna begins to suspect a dangerous link to the past. It is a week of grief, secrets, and dramatic returns.

Monday, September 22, 2025: Sonny and Carly receive sad news; Anna gets a shock

Sonny and Carly face tough news that brings out intense feelings, and Anna encounters unexpected information that changes her outlook. Brook Lynn's typical strategies backfire when Cody resists her manipulation.

Britt, who has struggled with so much in the past, is left reeling under new situations.

Meanwhile, Molly decides to go to Alexis, strengthening their mother-daughter relationship. Off-screen, Nancy Lee Grahn bids a former co-star welcome to the cast, heralding a new era on-screen.

Tuesday, September 23, 2025: Drew issues orders; Lulu turns to Tracy

Lulu seeks out Tracy for support, turning to her in a time of need. Drew, still recovering from being shot, demonstrates his resilience and focus by issuing new orders, making it clear he remains unchanged in determination.

Britt feels guilty, displaying growth as a character over her past years.

Martin places a cryptic phone call, and there is uncertainty as to who answers and what it could portend. In the meantime, Anna and Felicia use the time to reconnect with each other and provide updates on their lives.

Each moment sets up complications that will influence the week ahead.

Wednesday, September 24, 2025: Tracy tempts fate; Trina confronts Jordan

Tracy gambles by taking chances, tempting fate in actions that may have repercussions. Brook Lynn and Ned have an emotional talk, being honest with one another.

Jordan has to deal with some sharp questions from Trina, being forced to face unpleasant realities.

At the same time, Portia pays a visit to Isiah, while Felicia begins to worry about James. His emotional state and struggles prompt concern as his family continues to navigate ongoing challenges.

Each of these interactions highlights tension and vulnerability as Wednesday unfolds in Port Charles.

Thursday, September 25, 2025: Port Charles says goodbye to Monica

The Quartermaines and the Port Charles community as a whole get together to say goodbye to Monica.

The memorial service provides an opportunity for characters from throughout the canvas to give their respects to the deceased Quartermaine matriarch and to honor Leslie Charleson, who played her for decades.

This day is about reminiscing, loss, and coming together of family and friends in shared bereavement.

With Monica's life and legacy in focus, Thursday focuses on emotional farewells and an acknowledgment of the difference she made to both her loved ones and to society at large.

Friday, September 26, 2025: A surprise guest shakes up the memorial

The celebration of Monica’s life continues into Friday, but it is far from a routine gathering. As those in Port Charles continue to share memories and honor her legacy, a surprising guest arrives.

This unexpected appearance shakes up the memorial and catches everyone off guard.

The week closes with the sense that even in the midst of loss, new questions and potential shifts are on the horizon.

The shock of the arrival underscores that Monica’s sendoff is not only about looking back but also about sparking new drama that will reverberate across Port Charles.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.