General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (September 15 to 26, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Nathan, Monica and Lulu of General Hospital

Returns and arrivals mark General Hospital’s upcoming storyline while the town loses one of its prominent patrons. The impending plot will play out Monica Quartermaine’s exit arc as the long-running ABC soap will pay tribute to late actor Leslie Charleson after her passing in January 2025. Ryan Paevey’s Nathan is set to return some time in the coming weeks. Moreover, Lulu is set to save an accident victim, which may be Nathan.

The past couple of weeks on General Hospital showed the aftermath of the explosion and anarchy in the Dalmatian resort. While Jason brought Britt home, Josslyn and Vaughn went to Australia to continue to pretend as the honeymoon couple. While Obrecht was happy to see her daughter, the latter’s lies created a rift between the mother and her daughter.

At the same time, Brennan was seen reaching out to Valentin for more intel in return for Cassadine getting to meet his daughter. As such, he asked Lulu for permission that Charlotte meet Valentin while asking Nina to help convince the mother.

Meanwhile, Drew woke up after his shootout and accused Michael for the crime. As Port Charles residents scrambled to get their alibis ready, the police scrutinized each suspect. With Ava and Kristina falsely vouching for Alexis, she was written off the list. However, Curtis made it to the list. Moreover, despite paying Jacinda, Michael’s alibi looked flimsy.

General Hospital: Monica passes away

As longtime viewers know, Monica had been unwell as per the General Hospital plot. While actor, Leslie Charleson, passed away early this year, the storyline kept her alive till the show could present her exit arc. The spoilers indicate that Monica’s death will soon be the news in town.

Jason will likely be one of the first to know beside Tracy. The two may bond over their grief at Monica’s passing. While Jason may relay the news to Sonny and Carly, Elizabeth may inform Drew about it. Danny will likely try to convince him that he allows Scout to be with her family during Monica’s funeral.

The senior doctor and the Quartermaine head may get a moving and tearful funeral and memorial as all the people connected to her attend the ceremony. That may bring in many new characters and return of some from the past.

General Hospital: Nathan West may have a homecoming

As teased through various media, Ryan Paevey is making a return to General Hospital soon. The actor played Nathan West in the past, a character who died in line of duty. Incidentally, Obrecht recently pointed out how she thought both her children were dead. However, Britt is back in town and Obrecht believes Nathan deserves her grief. This conversation may point at Nathan’s impending return.

As per the GH spoilers, Lulu is expected to save a victim of an accident. While the victim is as yet undisclosed, this may be Nathan’s return arc. While Obrecht may faint again on seeing her son back from the dead, Anna may want to investigate the matter. Anna may feel Faison’s connection to the mystery and put herself in danger for her duty.

General Hospital: Lulu saves a life

As mentioned before, Lulu will come to rescue an accident casualty, who may be Nathan West. On the other hand, Lulu has an unpleasant task at hand. Brennan has asked her to permit Charlotte to meet Valentin. Moreover, both Carly and Nina have reasoned with her that her decision may affect her future relationship with Charlotte.

The soap’s spoilers suggest that Lulu may have an open discussion with Charlotte. Following that, she may reluctantly agree to let Charlotte meet Valentin in the prison facility. However, if Valentin takes this opportunity to escape prison with Charlotte, Lulu may be beside herself with anger and worry.

Other story arcs in the coming weeks on General Hospital involve Emma’s predicament as she gets entangled in a Dalton mystery and needs Gio’s help. While Nina and Willow will have another fallout, Kristina may encourage Cody to fight for his love for Molly. The upcoming weeks may find the fear of arrest hanging on Michael while Drew faces another attempt at his life.

Continue watching General Hospital as the soap bids a final farewell to Monica and Nathan accidentally lands in town.