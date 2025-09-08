General Hospital spoilers: Drew recalls chilling last memory, Michael enlists Curtis in Jacinda search, and Jason saves Britt from deadly explosion

A still from General Hospital (Images via Facebook/GeneralHospital)

Spoilers for the upcoming September 9, 2025, episode of General Hospital reveal that things will get extremely interesting for the residents of Port Charles, New York, and several dramatic plot points will be revealed.

According to the spoilers, Drew Cain Quartermaine will be shown being able to recall his last memory before he was shot by a mystery person. Michael Corinthos will meet with Curtis Ashford and ask for his assistance in looking for Jacinda, the woman escort who had bought a drink for Michael on the night when Drew had been shot.

Meanwhile, Jason Morgan will go to the lab and save Britt from a deadly explosion, while promising that either both of them will get out of the situation alive, or neither of them will.

Vaughn will have a conversation with Josslyn Jacks and motivate her to hold onto the hope that both of them will make it out alive from the sticky situation at the Five Poppies Resort.

Vaughn would also be on the brink of losing hope both of them would be able to escape.

What to expect from the upcoming September 9, 2025, episode of General Hospital

In the upcoming September 9, 2025, episode of General Hospital, spoilers reveal that Drew Cain Quartermaine would end up waking up from his comatose situation after being shot.

He would end up being quizzed by everyone around him about his memory of that day. Spoilers reveal that Drew would be able to recall his last memory before collapsing, and that could potentially be able to shed some light on who the culprit is.

Meanwhile, at the Port Charles Police Department on General Hospital, Alexis Davis would have an honest conversation with Anna Devane and tell her that she would be happy to answer any question that she might have for her.

However, spoilers reveal that Alexis will overshare and go overboard and end up revealing details that will leave Anna feeling extremely suspicious.

On General Hospital, Michael Corinthos will meet with Curtis Ashford and end up asking for his help in a dire situation.

Spoilers for the upcoming episode of General Hospital reveal that Michael would ask Curtis to assist him in being able to track the escort woman, Jacinda, who had made and given Michael a drink on the night when Drew had been shot.

Michael would be shown wanting to use Jacinda as his alibi, but the plot hints that it would be quite a task for both him and Curtis to be able to track her down in the first place.

Jacinda will be shown hounding Nina Reeves and Portia Robinson for giving her more money, but Portia would end up getting the upper hand and fooling Jacinda.

In the coming episode of the show, spoilers reveal that Jack Brennan will have a conversation with Lulu Spencer and ask her to give Charlotte Cassadine permission to meet Valentin Cassadine.

In addition to these developments, Jason will visit Britt’s lab and end up saving her from a deadly explosion and assure her that he will make sure both of them are able to exit the dangerous situation alive.

Vaughn would tell Josslyn Jacks similar things, and both of them would exit from the Five Poppies Resort.

Fans can watch the show on ABC and Hulu.