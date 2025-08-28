General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (August 28, 2025): Portia’s marriage is at stake, Stella fears for her future, and Sidwell loses his calm

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital, airing on August 28, 2025, tensions rise as events spiral out of control. Portia delivers a stern warning to Curtis, while Stella finds herself troubled as she sits in the interrogation room, anxious about the case against her. Meanwhile, Didwell loses his composure and lashes out at his son, Marco, for meddling in his plans.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Drew remains determined to secure custody of the children for Willow and puts a deal on the table for Michael to consider. At the same time, Tracy appears unusually pleased when someone approaches her for help in a challenging situation.

Portia’s marriage and Stella’s case

As seen in previous episodes of General Hospital, Portia’s marital life with Curtis has been going through a rough patch for some time now. However, recently, they haven’t been seeing eye to eye after Stella was caught up in an insurance fraud case. This has significantly put a strain on their relationship. In the preview of the upcoming episode, Portia remarked that if Curtis walks out the door, she will understand that their marriage is over.

Speculations suggest that Curtis might indeed walk out of that door, as Portia is one of the reasons behind Stella’s ongoing case. The two also previously got into an argument over Jordan Ashford, Curtis’s ex, and her involvement in their life.

Elsewhere in General Hospital, Stella Henry will be seen sitting in the interrogation room in PCPD. She wonders if she will actually be going to jail for what she did, or if Curtis will manage it all. Anyhow, it seems like Drew is succeeding in his plan to hurt Curtis.

On the other hand, on General Hospital, Tracy Quartermaine had a visitor who came looking for help. However, she looked surprised and remarked:

“You must be desperate if you want my help.”

Speculations suggest that the person who came to seek help could be Martin, who is also involved in the insurance fraud case.

Sidwell yells at Marco

As seen in the previous episodes of General Hospital, Marco was eager to spill the secret about Sonny. It was revealed that Sonny Corinthos had paid the judge to deliver the judgment in Michael’s favor. Anyhow, recently, Marco revealed this to Drew, who is helping Willow get back the custody of his kids. When this news reaches Sidwell, he will lose his calm and lash out at his son for creating such a mess. In the preview of the episode, Siswell was seen yelling at Marco and saying:

“It was all part of the plan!”

Implying that Sidwell had no plans to reveal anytime soon, however, he planned to use it at Sonny’s most vulnerable moment to have power over him.

Anyhow, elsewhere, Drew, who recently learnt about Sonny’s scheme, will sit with Michael and might offer him a deal. As seen in the preview, he says,

“You might wanna jump on that, while you still have the chance.”

Speculation suggests that Michael may find himself blackmailed by Drew, who is desperate for Willow to reunite with her children after her promise to rekindle their relationship.

