General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (August 27, 2025): Sonny turns devil, Curtis makes a warning and Ric’s life hangs in balance

Sonny, Ric and Curtis from General Hospital

Hostilities are heating up from unexpected angles on General Hospital as previous allies are changing sides in the current storyline. On one hand, Joss and Vaughn are facing peril in Dalmatia, while on the other, Colette’s treachery ties up with Sidwell in town. Elsewhere, adversaries, Ava, Alexis and Kristina join hands against Ric, who is struggling for survival after his recent attack.

The teaser video on YouTube, credited to General Hospital Preview channel, for the episode of August 27, 2025, shows Sonny taking a strong view with Alexis. The mob boss says:

“It is a matter of time before he gets what he deserves.”

The two are likely discussing their common enemy, Congressman Drew. Meanwhile, Curtis shares his worries with Portia. He points out:

“Stella. She is in serious trouble.”

Portia may have asked the concerns occupying Curtis. Her husband discloses the problem his aunt faces. Elsewhere, Ric is in trouble. He is seen requesting:

“You are going to get me out of here.”

While his audience is not visible in the video, he is seen begging for freedom. As such, it may be an ally or one he wants to befriend. The long-running ABC daily soap will also feature Stella’s indignation, Ava seeking Lucas’s help and Nina chastising Willow on the same episode.

General Hospital: Vital story arcs to look out for on August 27, 2025

The above-mentioned teaser channel begins its video with Alexis facing Sonny. The lawyer looks worried as the mob boss assures her about retribution on its way. Since Congressman Drew recently served Alexis and other family members of Scout with restraining orders, she may rant about him in front of Sonny.

The General Hospital promo moves ahead to the Ashford couple as Curtis shares his apprehensions about Aunt Stella’s legal situation. Drew set the legal machinery against the elderly agent for insurance fraud.

Meanwhile, Isaiah is also worried about Stella. However, the latter emphasizes that she has done nothing wrong. If that is the case, the sinister plan to frame her will not succeed.

Continuing with the location of the medical facility, the next scene of the General Hospital teaser sees Ava approaching Dr. Lucas. She shows desperation as she asks for his help while the doctor looks intrigued. This may be about the medical care Ric needs after his head injury knocked him out. Since Ava and Alexis cannot let Ric leave, they may secretly try to arrange for some medical care.

The following frame finds Nina enraged at her daughter. As Willow is waiting at Port Charles Grill to meet Drew, the mother will be furious to know about the side Willow continues to lean on. Willow has decided to fall out with her mother after learning about Nina’s affair with Drew, but chooses to stay in contact with the Congressman. The latter promised to reunite her with her children.

August 27, 2025, will also see the Davis sisters having another face-off. The General Hospital promo video shows Molly confronting her sister claiming to know what the latter did to Ric. Kristina will fear that Molly knows about the brake-cutting or, more recently, keeping an injured Ric hostage. However, Molly only knows about planting Cody to breakup Ric and Ava.

Kristina is not likely to open up about her other crimes as yet. The final frame of the General Hospital teaser finds Ric strapped to a bed. He will request the person visiting his bedside to set him free. Whether he places the request to Kristina, Alexis or someone else remains to be seen.

Tune in to ABC to catch up with Ric’s situation as his perpetrators scramble to save him while covering their tracks on General Hospital.